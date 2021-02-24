Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Durham School Services’ Fleet of Buses Begins to Roll Into Fairbanks, Alaska In Preparation for Ten Year Contract, Beginning in August

LISLE, Ill. and FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Durham School Services, a leader in student transportation, announced today that new school buses began arriving in Fairbanks, Alaska, for their partnership with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. The contract will run for ten years, starting August, 2021. The Company will operate 130 routes and will house its fleet out of two brand new Durham facilities. With this new contract, Durham will hire and train more than 220 team members to safely provide transportation to the students of Fairbanks.

The new fleet dedicated to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School will be outfitted with Durham’s partnered technologies: Lynx DriveCam, GateKeeper camera system, Zonar GPS and EVIR system, Webasto heaters to warm up the passenger area before the driver starts the bus, and Fogmaker fire suppression technology. The Company proudly employs more technology on their buses than any other student transportation provider, which provides them with a robust amount of essential data at their fingertips to continuously monitor and enhance safety.

“We are very excited to see the new arrival of buses that will serve our district beginning this August. We continue to work closely with our team at Durham to ensure that we are on schedule and that we will be ready to roll in August with the new fleet,” said Andreau DeGraw, Chief Operations Officer, Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. “We welcome Durham to the Fairbanks community and look forward to a lasting partnership that will be mutually beneficial to all.”

“With the much anticipated arrival of our fleet, we are delighted to be one step closer to beginning operations in Fairbanks. These new state-of-the-art vehicles will provide the best in class safety technologies to keep our drivers and passengers safe,” said Liz Sanchez, COO – North America Student Transportation, National Express – Durham School Services. “Across North America, districts, parents and students alike have trusted and relied on our transportation service for more than 100 years, and we proud to be expanding our high-quality service for which we are known into Alaska. With preparation underway, we will be ready and look forward to serving the students of Fairbanks North Star Borough School District with our best-in-class drivers, safety technologies, and monitoring capabilities.”

For individuals looking to make difference in their community and become a part of the Durham School Services’ team in Fairbanks, Alaska, apply here.

About Durham School Services

As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the Safety of our students and People, transporting more than *one million students daily (*Pre-COVID figures) and employing approximately 20,000 drivers across North America. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned the recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

