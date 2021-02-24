Wednesday, February 24, 2021
(STN Podcast E52) Some Good News: Feds Support School Buses & Wyoming District Shares COVID-19 Tips

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 52

By Claudia Newton

While a polar vortex and rising gas prices complicate operations, the good news is that school buses are getting federal attention. Stimulus funding looks promising, and both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Education provided specific guidelines for school reopening.

Campbell County School District in Wyoming has unique struggles tied to the local coal industry but has adapted well to operations during COVID-19. Transportation Director Keith Chrans explains more.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/back-to-school.

