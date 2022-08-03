Durham School Services Maintenance Supervisor Fernando Magana Selected 2022 School Transportation News Garage Star Finalist

AURORA, Ill. – Durham School Services (DSS) is proud to announce that Fernando Magana, Maintenance Supervisor at its Aurora, Illinois, location, has been selected as a finalist for School Transportation News’ (STN) Garage Star. Fernando is one of ten recognized finalists and is featured in the August issue of STN’s magazine. The annual Garage Star feature aims to bring more recognition to maintenance professionals’ important role in school bus safety. Individuals are nominated and then selected based on a graded criteria system. Over 160 individuals were nominated for 2022.

Fernando started his career at DSS in 2012 as a technician and later grew into a new role as a lead technician. In 2018, Fernando was promoted to his current position as Maintenance Supervisor, where he currently oversees the entire fleet to ensure safety and reliability for every trip. During his downtime, Fernando enjoys going on walks with his wife at forest preserves, trying out new restaurants, and learning about the most recent automotive technologies.

“I am proud to be featured and recognized as a Garage Star by STN. This is a much-needed opportunity to shine a light on, in my opinion, an often under-recognized profession and its critical role in safety,” said Fernando Magana. “I am lucky to be able to work with a great group of hardworking individuals who understand and prioritize the importance of maintaining a safe and reliable fleet. We all work exceptionally well together and share the same stance on safety it is and will always be our number one priority. No exceptions or compromises.”

“Fernando is a phenomenal maintenance supervisor who is dedicated to his craft. I’ve seen him grow over the years, and his focus on safety, service, and reliability is incredibly admirable,” said Region Maintenance Manager Michael Meegan. “He understands that the safety of students starts with us and instills that notion into the team every day. I am very proud that he was selected as a finalist for STN’s Garage Star and can’t think of anyone else more deserving of the recognition.”

