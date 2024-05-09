Ohio Child Struck by Vehicle While Getting Off School Bus

A student was struck by a car shortly after exiting a Miami Trace Local School District school bus. The student was life-flighted to Nationwide Children’s Hospital reported, NBC 4.

According to the news report, the incident occurred on May 3, when a 2020 Dodge Ram driving southbound struck two stationary cars from behind.

The trucl reportedly hit a 2010 Ford Fusion, which hit a 2013 Honda Civic and traveled across the yellow line into the northbound lane, off the east side of the road hitting the 12-year-old child that had just exited the school bus.

The child was reportedly thrown through the air and landed in a yard while the Ford continued along a ditch on the side of the road, stopping at the back of the bus.

The article states that the child was flown to Nationwide Children’s hospital in an unknown condition.

The driver of the Ford, a 21-year-old man, was taken to Adena Fayette Emergency Room. The 43-year-old driver of the Civic and the 28-year-old driver of the Dodge were treated at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was reportedly issued a summons for failing to maintain an assured clear distance ahead, with an initial court appearance set for Washington Municipal Court.

Police said neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to play a role in the crash.

Related: Iowa Student Hit by School Bus

Related: Student Hit, Killed at Wisconsin School Bus Stop

Related: Ohio Charter Bus Crash Results in 6 dead, Dozens Injured

Related: Ohio Student Dies, Dozens Injured in School Bus Crash