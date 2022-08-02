Durham School Services Provides Transportation Services for 2022 National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Arizona

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. – Durham School Services (DSS), a leader in student transportation, provided charter transportation services for the 2022 National Veterans Wheelchair Games, the world’s largest annual wheelchair sports event hosted solely for military veterans with disabilities. The event seeks to foster wider respect for all people with disabilities and took place in Tempe, Arizona. It featured over 600 military veteran participants.

Transportation service to and from the event and airport was provided by Durham School Service’s Casa Grande team. DSS’ sister locations from surrounding school bus and transit locations also assisted by removing seats from the school buses to accommodate the wheelchairs and providing extra safety straps to secure the passengers in their wheelchairs.

Providing transportation for the event was especially meaningful because of Durham School Services’ long history, specialization, and commitment in providing special needs transportation, which dates back to over 100 years ago.

“It was really “all hands-on deck” for this event. We couldn’t have pulled it off without the help from our sister school bus and transit locations,” said Freddy Jimmy Chavez, Casa Grande General Manager. “It was rewarding and an honor to be able to give back to our military veterans and beyond inspiring to see their determination and competitive spirit. They have sacrificed and displayed so much bravery for our country, we are glad to have helped make the event successful.”

“I am very proud of our school bus and transit teams for lending their support to not only their community, but to each other,” said Reno Navarette, Vice President of Customer Success, National Express LLC (Durham School Services’ parent company). “Our team members really stepped up to provide assistance for the event, knowing how meaningful it was to the participants and their families. Despite the blistering heat and short preparation time, our team members were just happy for the opportunity to lend a helping hand to the heroes of our country.”

About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People, transporting more than *one million students daily and employing approximately 20,000 drivers across North America (*Pre-COVID Figures). For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.