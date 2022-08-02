BYD to build 20 Electric school buses for California District in Antelope Valley

LANCASTER, Calif. – BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced plans to build 20 battery electric school buses for students in California.

The buses will be built in Lancaster, California.Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency (AVSTA) CEO Morris Fuselier III is thrilled.

“This is the beginning of our effort to build the largest electric school bus fleet in the state that will provide clean, efficient transportation to our students while protecting the clean, fresh air and blue skies of our home, the Antelope Valley,” he said. “With partners like BYD and the support of the City of Lancaster, we will certainly succeed in insuring a brighter, cleaner future.

About BYD:

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/