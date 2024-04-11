Durham School Services’ Safe and Dependable Service Leads to Five-Year Partnership Extension with West Aurora School District in Illinois

AURORA, Ill. – Durham School Services (DSS), a leader in student transportation, is honored to share news of its extended five-year partnership with West Aurora School District 129. The extension begins this July and will run through 2029.

Durham’s dedicated Aurora team has served the Aurora community since 2014. As a devoted community partner, the team values community relations and outreach. Over the years, as part of DSS’ company-wide Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program, the team has participated in events such as Stuff the Bus, fundraisers, Toys for Tots, and backpack donations.

“It’s been a decade since we became a part of the Aurora community, and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue for another five,” said Rick Klaus, Senior Vice President of Operations, Durham School Services. “All credit for this renewed partnership is thanks to our hardworking team and the strong, trusting relationship they’ve built and maintained with the community over the years. Aurora is their home, and I’m sure they would agree about the incredibly rewarding nature of being able to get students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. We are all looking forward to seeing those precious, familiar faces again.”

“We are excited to be able to renew our relationship with Durham to provide transportation for our out-of-district students,” said Dr. Angela Smith, Assistant Superintendent for Operations, West Aurora School District 129. “The partnership between the West Aurora School District and Durham has been great for our students and taxpayers. It provides efficiency and flexibility to help meet our transportation needs. Durham provides a wonderful complement to our in-district drivers and monitors. Our long-term relationship has provided stability for families, and we look forward to working together for years to come.”

About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.