Mississippi School Bus Nearly Split in Half Due to Collapsed Tree

A school bus in Jones County, Mississippi was nearly split in half after a tree fell on top of it while only the driver was onboard, reported USA Today.

According to the news report, the driver had finished dropping off the last Jones County School District student from his route on Wednesday afternoon, when the tree fell onto the bus.

The driver, who was not identified in this writing, was reportedly driving around 20-25 miles per hour when the bus suddenly stopped on the county line of Jones and Jasper counties. He looked through the review mirror after hearing a commotion and noticed a tree had fallen into the bus midway through it.

The oak tree reportedly damaged the vehicle severely, ripping the roof and crushing the inside of the bus.

The district’s superintendent B.R Jones said via the article that the driver was not injured at the time of the incident. He added that the district had just purchased the bus a few months ago and will be using a spare bus in the meantime. There are plans to replace the destroyed bus.

The tree was reportedly not rotten but somehow collapsed with enough force to cause significant damage. “It’s just a blessing that no one was injured, and no one was hurt,” said Jones via the article.

