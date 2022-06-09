EPA Opens Up Funding for New Electric School Buses

OTTAWA, Ohio – Endera, a technology company specializing in all-electric commercial vehicles, charging infrastructure, and software solutions, announced that its all-electric Type A school buses are now eligible for rebates between $190,000 to $285,000 under the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program.

With funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Clean School Bus Program (CSBP), EPA provides $500 million for the replacement of existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models and assists school districts with obtaining charging infrastructure.

EPA’s program to clean up school buses is part of broader federal efforts to reduce air pollution in the transportation sector. Fossil fuel-powered vehicles, such as school buses, are a major source of global warming emissions in the U.S.. Traditionally-powered school bus emissions also expose children to harmful pollutants that can affect their health and cognitive development. EPA’s funding will help school districts transition more quickly to cleaner buses. Longer-term, electric buses cost less to operate and maintain, saving school districts money.

The EPA grant applications will be selected through a lottery system, with priority funding going towards low-income and tribal communities.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to help school districts keep their students healthy using the clean air technology Endera produces right here in the United States. We’re especially excited to deploy our tech in rural and low-income communities, which often have the worst air quality,” said John Walsh, Endera’s President and CEO.

Applicants applying for replacement zero-emission school buses, if selected, will be allocated funding to be used for charging infrastructure installations. This can include charging equipment (such as AC Level 2 charging equipment or direct-current fast charging equipment), design and engineering, and installation costs such as trenching, wiring and electrical upgrades, labor, and permitting.

Endera is poised to assist dealers and school districts with funding applications. Contact hello@enderacorp.com for more information about Endera’s Type A electric school buses, help plan your electric school bus project, and maximize the opportunity of the Clean School Bus Program.

About Endera:

Endera is a technology company, specializing in smart electric commercial vehicles, charging stations and software solutions. As an end-to-end electric commercial vehicle supplier, Endera provides vehicle design and technology. Made in America, Endera delivers one of the lowest total costs of ownership over other commercial electric vehicles and provides sustainable solutions that rival its fossil fuel counterparts in price, technology, longevity, profitability, and service. To learn more, visit www.enderamotors.com.