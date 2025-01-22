EverDriven Announces Expansion into Minnesota

DENVER — EverDriven, the leader in Alternative Student Transportation, is proud to announce its expansion into Minnesota, offering cutting-edge technology and simplified operations to school districts and non-profits across the state. This expansion marks EverDriven’s entry into its 34th state.

With nearly 700 school district contracts nationwide, EverDriven continues to redefine student transportation by addressing critical challenges such as bus driver shortages, long commute times, and the unique needs of vulnerable student populations. This expansion into Minnesota ensures students with unique needs, disabilities, or experiencing homelessness have access to safe, reliable rides to school.

“As we grow, we’re excited to bring our solutions to new communities and create opportunities for students and their families,” said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. “We look forward to partnering with school districts across Minnesota to ensure every student, regardless of their circumstances, has a dependable way to safely get to school and unlock their full potential.”

Data from a 2024 report from Minnesota Alliance With Youth shows a decline in attendance rates post-pandemic, affecting local student outcomes and graduation rates. Further, Playworks Minnesota describes chronic absenteeism as a serious issue in Minnesota schools, with one in four students regularly missing class. Accessible transportation solutions, like those offered by EverDriven, play a critical role in addressing chronic absenteeism by reducing barriers to attendance.

EverDriven’s entry into Minnesota includes key offerings such as its industry-leading District Portal, EverDriven Camera Solution, and enhanced VIP app for parents and school staff, ensuring safety and transparency at every turn.

“Our technology and services aim to alleviate some of the transportation challenges districts face today,” said Bowling. “Our EverDriven Camera Solution provides high-resolution interior and exterior recordings with secure access for authorized personnel, while the upgraded VIP app and District Portal offer GPS-enabled trip updates, driver information, and streamlined operations for districts and schools. EverDriven ensures a secure and efficient experience from start to finish.”

Minnesota’s school districts are now positioned to benefit from EverDriven’s tailored approach, which includes specialized services for students with unique needs, those under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, foster care, and out-of-district placements. By partnering with EverDriven, districts gain a trusted ally in reducing chronic absenteeism and ensuring every student has access to learning opportunities.

To learn more about EverDriven and how its solutions are transforming student transportation, visit https://www.everdriven.com/technology/.

About EverDriven

EverDriven is the leader in Alternative Student Transportation for school districts nationwide. With nearly 700 school district contracts and over 28,000 students served last year alone, EverDriven has established itself as a nationwide leader in safety and technology-enabled Alternative Student Transportation. Leveraging proprietary routing technology and customized transportation services, the company has been instrumental in addressing driver shortages, helping reduce chronic absenteeism, accommodating varying bell times, and serving unique student needs related to the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, special needs, ESSA, hard-to-serve trips, and out-of-district placements. For more information, visit everdriven.com.