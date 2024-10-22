EverDriven Unveils Most Advanced Suite of Visibility Solutions with Latest Camera Launch

DENVER, Colo. – EverDriven, the leader in Alternative Student Transportation, has unveiled its most robust suite of visibility-enhancing tools with the nationwide rollout of the EverDriven Camera Solution. This cutting-edge technology, alongside the newly upgraded VIP app, forms a comprehensive solution designed to increase transparency for all stakeholders. Together, the EverDriven Camera Solution, VIP app for parents and school staff, and the innovative District Portal, solidify EverDriven’s commitment to advancing visibility in student transportation.

“Visibility and safety go hand-in-hand in terms of student transportation,” says CEO of EverDriven, Mitch Bowling. “In building and expanding these offerings, our team at EverDriven is setting a new standard for accountability in our industry. As the largest Alternative Student Transportation company in the country with operations in 33 states, we are committed to continually raising the bar because all students deserve a safe, secure, and reliable ride to school.”

With the largest cloud storage capacity in the industry, the EverDriven Camera Solution securely stores high-resolution recordings for 30 days. Enabling extended access to audio and video of the interior of the vehicle, as well as exterior dashboard footage of surroundings, the camera offering provides a comprehensive picture of each trip. All recordings are password-protected, encrypted, and accessible only to authorized personnel, ensuring maximum data protection, confidentiality, and secure review of footage while upholding student privacy.

“As a district that values student safety above all, the EverDriven Camera Solution is a game-changer for us,” says Trace Tolby, Student Transportation Director at Gilbert Public Schools. “It ensures the safety and accountability of every ride. The transparency it provides has strengthened our relationship with EverDriven and they’ll be driving more students for us as a result.”

Earlier this summer, EverDriven launched a first-of-its-kind solution to provide visibility to school staff including approved teachers and teacher’s aids. The upleveled VIP app delivers driver information, estimated arrival times, and trip updates via GPS technology, with geofenced staff access limited to school grounds to protect sensitive student data while streamlining the pick-up and drop-off process. Prior to this upgrade, EverDriven VIP was exclusively available to parents and guardians. EverDriven is the first provider to offer double-sided transparency, increasing safety on all stakeholder fronts.

EverDriven also empowers school districts to effectively outsource student transportation through its innovative District Portal online, offering customized options to improve service quality, simplify operations and round out transparency.

To learn more about EverDriven and the technology solutions it provides to districts, students, parents/guardians, and school staff, visit https://www.everdriven.com/technology/.

About EverDriven:

EverDriven is the leader in Alternative Student Transportation for school districts nationwide. With nearly 700 school district contracts and over 28,000 students served last year alone, EverDriven has established itself as a nationwide leader in safety and technology-enabled Alternative Student Transportation. Leveraging proprietary routing technology and customized transportation services, the company has been instrumental in addressing driver shortages, helping reduce chronic absenteeism, accommodating varying bell times, and serving unique student needs related to the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, special needs, ESSA, hard-to-serve trips, and out-of-district placements. For more information, visit everdriven.com.