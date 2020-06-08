Monday, June 8, 2020
First Blue Bird All Electric School Buses Delivered to a Transportation Contractor in California, Michael’s Transportation Service, Inc.

A-Z Bus_Blue Bird Electric Type D School Bus

COLTON, Calif. — A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of clean transportation solutions, delivered five Type-D all electric school buses to Michael’s Transportation Services, Inc., headquartered in Vallejo, California. Michael’s is the first transportation contractor in the state to take delivery of zero-emission electric Blue Bird buses.

The all-electric zero emission school buses are built by Blue Bird and powered by Cummins, and are being funded in large part with the California Climate Investments initiative through Cap and Trade funds through a combination of local and state grant funding, in conjunction with California Air Resources Board (CARB), the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP), and the local Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD). (http://www.caclimateinvestments.ca.gov/). BAAQMD helps schools throughout the Bay Area transition from old, polluting diesel school buses to zero or low-emission vehicles, improving the health of passengers and the community by limiting exposure to transportation-related air pollution and contributing to a greener, more eco-friendly environment.

“We are excited to share the news with our transportation partners as we add five electric, emission-free, Blue Bird buses to our fleet for the upcoming school year,” said April J Brown, chief operating officer for Michael’s Transportation.

“For a school bus contractor to make the leap into electric means they’ve done their homework. They’ve analyzed the costs, the routes, and vetted the technology, and we’re proud that Michael’s Transportation chose Blue Bird as their all-electric choice,” said John Landherr, president of A-Z Bus Sales. “As the first contractor in the state to embrace zero-emission school buses, Michael’s Transportation is leading the way and showing their commitment to be a part of the solution.”

A-Z Bus Sales partners with customers across the state to identify the best clean fuel solutions for their needs and locate funding opportunities for school bus replacement and critical infrastructure required to support electric and alternative-fuel buses. Current electric vehicle owners are seeing savings of up to 80 percent in fuel costs and up to 50 percent in maintenance costs over traditional, diesel-powered vehicles. A-Z Bus Sales has delivered over 100 all-electric buses to California and Hawaii and is proud to offer school buses in every type and configuration.

“Although we are not moving any buses right now, because of the current pandemic, we are strengthened knowing we will come out of this stronger than we went in,” said Michael E. Brown, founder and president of Michael’s Transportation.

About Michael’s Transportation Service, Inc.
Michael’s Transportation Service, Inc., an employee owned company since 2009, with locations in Vallejo, Sacramento, Watsonville and Stockton. Since 1986 we have provided school bus transportation to most school districts in Northern California and beyond. More information can be found at www.bustransportation.com.

About A-Z Bus Sales, Inc.
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. is a transportation dealer-distributor serving the education, government, public sector, commercial and private fleet markets with a broad portfolio of clean passenger transportation solutions. The 100 percent employee-owned company specializes in clean alternative fuel products. A-Z provides sales, service, parts, and financing for both new and pre-owned buses. Founded in 1976, A-Z Bus Sales has built a reputation for long- lasting customer relationships, professionalism and integrity, and the share positions in markets served. Headquartered in Colton, California the company has multiple sales and service locations serving California and Hawaii. More information is available at www.a-zbus.com or by calling 800.437.5522.

