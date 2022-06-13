First Light Safety Products Granted Multiple Patents for its Ground-breaking Illuminated School Bus Sign

MANITOBA, Canada – First Light Safety Products (“First Light”), the industry leader in the design and manufacturing of Illuminated School Bus Signs and Fully Illuminated Stop Arms, is pleased to announce that on May 31, 2022, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted First Light a second United States utility patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,348,491) related to its illuminated school bus sign technology. This adds to First Light’s growing portfolio of issued and pending utility and design patents for its industry-leading products.

The Illuminated School Bus Sign has revolutionized and defined the standard for school bus safety, giving families, school staff, emergency responders, and community leaders peace of mind knowing that their local school buses will get the attention of approaching motorists from the furthest distance possible, no matter the conditions. These benefits are achieved through First Light’s proprietary technology and designs.

First Light has long recognized the importance of protecting its intellectual property and how it helps to ensure First Light’s customers receive genuine, cutting-edge products that are backed by First Light’s reputation and stellar after-sales service support.

Only First Light can offer for sale Illuminated Schools Bus Signs covered by its patents. Its innovative Illuminated School Bus Sign and Fully Illuminated Stop Arm represent many years of research, development and investment by First Light, which First Light continues to protect via granted patent rights.

About First Light:

First Light’s mission is to help the student transportation industry get closer to its goal of ZERO: ZERO stop arm violations. ZERO school bus related accidents. ZERO school bus related fatalities. ZERO excuses for lawbreakers. For more information visit https://www.firstlightsafety.com/company/