First Student Expands Canadian Operations by Acquiring Sabem SEC Home-to-School Assets

REPENTIGNY, Quebec — First Student, North America’s leader in student transportation, today announced it signed an agreement to acquire a more than 140-bus operation in Quebec from Sabem SEC.

The deal extends First Student’s operations in Quebec, where the company has a fleet of

almost 750. First Student operates under its Autobus Transco brand in the province, where it provides safe and reliable service to more than 50,000 students each school day.

“We’re pleased to expand our service in Quebec by adding a great team that shares in our

mission to provide safe and reliable transportation,” said First Student President Paul Osland. “This is further evidence of our strategic commitment to grow through acquisitions. We’ll continue to search for opportunities to leverage our resources, insights and expertise to benefit school systems, students and families across North America.”

The agreement includes 14 Type-C, 72-passenger electric school buses, furthering First

Student’s commitment to improving environmental health for its student passengers and

communities. In May, First Student and Lion Electric Company jointly announced an order of 260 electric LionC school buses, all of which will be deployed in Quebec.

The acquisition is First Student’s third in Canada in less than two years. In January 2020, the company acquired the Campeau Bus Lines locations in Ottawa and Bowmanville, Ontario. In July 2020, First Student acquired Wubs Transit in Winchester, Ontario.

The acquisition is expected to close in October, subject to receiving third party approvals and other customary conditions to closing. Terms were not disclosed.

