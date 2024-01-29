Forest River Acquires Collins Bus, Strengthening Position as America’s Premier Shuttle and School Bus Builder

ELKHART, Ind. — Forest River Bus, LLC., a subsidiary of Forest River, Inc. and the nation’s leading shuttle bus and van manufacturer, proudly announces the acquisition of Collins Bus, one of America’s oldest and most successful school bus builders. Collins Bus, with a rich history spanning over 50 years, was founded in 1967 in Kansas City, Missouri, and later moved to Hutchinson, Kansas. Renowned for its commitment to safety, strength, and reliability, Collins Bus holds a distinguished status as the pioneer in the development of the Type A school bus. This groundbreaking innovation marked the beginning of a series of advancements that have played a pivotal role in shaping the reputation of Collins buses as the most versatile and trusted in the nation.

“The addition of Collins Bus to the Forest River Bus family highlights another milestone in our overall growth and leadership,” stated Pete Liegl, President and CEO of Forest River, Inc. “The performance of our Bus and Van division is a shining star for Forest River, and this acquisition raises an already high bar.”

Forest River Bus President, David Wright, expressed his enthusiasm about this acquisition, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Collins Bus into the Forest River family. This purchase combines the strengths and heritage of two industry leaders. Collins Bus has a remarkable history, unwavering commitment to quality, and a team of dedicated employees. We value their legacy and look forward to building on their success.”

Wright added, “Our focus is not only on the products but also on the people. The skilled and passionate employees at Collins Bus are a vital asset, and we are excited to collaborate with them to continue delivering top-notch school buses that prioritize the safety and well-being of students.”

The acquisition by Forest River signifies a joint commitment to maintaining the highest

standards in manufacturing, customer service, and product innovation. Forest River is

committed to preserving the legacy of Collins Bus, while leveraging its own innovative

approaches to enhance product offerings.

About Forest River, Inc.

Forest River, Inc. produces the largest portfolio of recreational vehicles, cargo trailers, buses, pontoon boats and commercial vehicles in the world. Forest River Bus is the country’s leading manufacturer of buses and vans for both the private and public sectors, dedicated to providing innovative transportation solutions for a wide range of industries. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as the most trusted name in the transportation industry. Forest River is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company