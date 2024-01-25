Texas Student Accused of Assaulting Officers and Attemping to Start School Bus

A Port Arthur Memorial High School student has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on the charges of assaulting a police officer and the attempt to start a school bus, reported Fox 4.

According to the news report, the incident occurred on Jan. 5 at approximately 9:30 a.m. at Memorial High School, when 17-year-old Ja’Kelvin Trahan was allegedly intoxicated inside the classroom. When police showed up to talk to the teacher, Trahan walked out with his middle finger extended.

Two officers reportedly chased after Trahan. When one of the officers held onto Trahan, the teen allegedly struck the officer repeatedly . The officer said via the news article that he was knocked down and unconscious for a few seconds.

Afterwards, Trahan reportedly ran outside the building and toward a school bus. The officer attempted to gain control of Trahan by using a Taser, but the teen did not stop and ripped out the Taser prongs.

Local news reports added that Trahan went inside the school bus and attempted to start the engine but was unable to. The two officers arrived at the bus and Trahan ran out attempting to fight the officers once again.

Additional officers showed up at the scene and found the two officers next to the school bus attempting to restrain Trahan. The teen had to be physically restrained for about 30 minutes until he finally calmed down. It is unclear if he was under the influence of an unknown substance. But police reported his eyes were bloodshot, and he was foaming at the mouth while speaking incoherently.

Trahan could reportedly face two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

