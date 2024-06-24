Forest River to Acquire New York School Bus Manufacturer Trans Tech Bus

WARWICK, N.Y. — Trans Tech Bus, Inc., one of the industry’s leading Type-A school bus manufacturers and all-electric school bus pioneer, announced today that the company has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Forest River Bus, LLC., a subsidiary of Forest River, Inc. and the nation’s leading shuttle bus, school bus and van manufacturer.

“We are very proud of our team, the company that we’ve built and the industry leading school buses that we manufacture, but it’s time to pass the baton to an organization that can take the product to even greater heights,” said Trans Tech Bus owner John Corr. “We are happy to announce that we are selling Trans Tech Bus to Forest River a company, which like Trans Tech Bus, is focused on building school buses for the people who ride and drive them each day.”

“We are honored to be taking the reins of such an accomplished and revered company,” said Forest River Bus president David Wright. “We are looking forward to continuing the pioneering legacy of Trans Tech Bus and ensuring school districts and contractors continue to receive school buses that are safe, efficient, and built to last.”

The Trans Tech Bus purchase, combined with Forest Rivers’ production capacity will broaden the number of industry leading products Trans Tech can offer customers and the acquisition will allow the company to grow its Type A market presence.

Forest River’s management team will be working closely with the Trans Tech Bus team over the next few months to begin the knowledge transfer necessary to ensure a seamless transition in manufacturing process. Under the new ownership, Trans Tech Bus will maintain its strong dealer relationships across the country and continue to honor its customer support and product order fulfillment responsibilities.

“Forest River shares our passion for building a bus driver’s bus and commitment to customer-inspired innovation and will ensure the brand continues to build Type-A school buses with unmatched versatility and the durability of a big bus,” said Trans Tech Bus president John Phraner. “Our success over the last three decades is a result of our team’s commitment to building the best Type-A school bus on the road, our customers who helped drive innovation and build quality, and the dedication of our dealerships who sell, service, and support the Trans Tech Bus product.”

Trans Tech Bus attributes much of its success to the dedicated team that builds its product and will be providing them incentives to remain with the company during the transition process. Manufacturing will continue at the Trans Tech Bus facility in Warwick, New York under the current management through the end of August 2024, when the Trans Tech Bus manufacturing operations will relocate to Forest River’s main bus facility in Goshen, Indiana.

Trans Tech Bus, Inc.

Trans Tech Bus, Inc. manufactures industry-leading Type-A school buses, multifunction school activity buses and Altoona-tested commercial buses. With its signature aerodynamic design, Trans Tech offers the industry’s only narrow-body dual-wheel along with its family of single and dual wheel models. The company is known for its innovative near-zero and zero emissions conversion school buses. A pioneer in the industry, Trans Tech Bus launched the first mass produced electric school bus in 2011. Trans Tech meets ever-changing customer demand with its Versa Track seating system ranging from 9 to 30 passengers. Trans Tech buses are tough and designed for safety with pan-formed floors and bolted safety-cages. Engineered for the people who use them every day, Trans Tech buses have exceptional maneuverability, visibility, headroom and comfort. www.transtechbus.com

About Forest River, Inc.

Founded in 1996 by Pete Liegl to help more people experience the joy of the outdoors, Forest River, Inc. has evolved into the largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles, cargo trailers, pontoon boats, buses, vans, and commercial vehicles in North America. Its recreational portfolio includes market share leaders in towable and motorized RVs, cargo trailers, and pontoon boats. It is the country’s leading supplier of commercial vehicles, and the country’s leading manufacturer of buses and vans for both the private and public sectors. Headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, Forest River employs 14,000+ employees in 100+ facilities in more than a half dozen states. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer satisfaction, Forest River is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company. www.forestriverbus.com