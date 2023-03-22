GreenPower Appoints John McDavid Head of Production in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced that John McDavid has been appointed the production manager for its all-electric school bus manufacturing facility in South Charleston, West Virginia.

“John is a highly skilled and motivated production manager with more than 30 years of manufacturing experience,” said GreenPower President Brendan Riley. “He is a dedicated professional with proven success at motivating individuals and teams toward company goals and objectives. A proven leader, John inspires honesty and integrity at all levels of an organization, while utilizing his skills and abilities acquired through work experience and extensive training programs, including specialized training with Toyota and General Motors.”

McDavid’s West Virginia roots run deep. Most recently he served as a production engineer at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing facility in Buffalo, West Virginia where he was a part of the vehicle electrification team and battery development team. Over the years he has also been a production manager, among other positions, for Gestamp of West Virginia.

“I believe in what GreenPower is undertaking here in South Charleston,” McDavid said. “The fact that the GreenPower product is a purpose-built, all-electric vehicle and not some retrofit or a conversion makes me excited about the manufacturing opportunity. The ground-up engineering the company is doing has it far advanced of other EV manufactures who have not been as innovating as GreenPower.”

McDavid stated that he sees the Type D all-electric, purpose-built BEAST school bus to be a signature product for GreenPower in West Virginia. “What we are doing here is huge for the state. The jobs, embracing of new technology and economic growth will help both West Virginia and GreenPower grow, prosper and succeed.”

