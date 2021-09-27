Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Florida School Bus Drivers Protest for Better Working Conditions, Higher Wages
Wire Reports

Florida School Bus Drivers Protest for Better Working Conditions, Higher Wages

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A small group of bus drivers from Lee County School District in Fort Myers, Florida, gathered outside the Buckingham bus yard to protest for better working conditions, reported WINK News.

The protestors were eventually removed from the bus yard. However, they continued to protest outside of it. At issue is that veteran bus drivers with 15 to 20 years of experience receive the same pay as new hires. The senior drivers want higher pay.

The article reported that the drivers stated they are not on a strike but rather seeking more respect and better insurance in addition to increased pay. This week they plan to protest again at the bus yard and in downtown Fort Myers.

