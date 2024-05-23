GreenPower to Showcase its EV School Bus Safety at STN Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., – GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced the company’s participation at School Transportation News (STN) Expo Indy. The conference and trade show will take place from May 31 to June 4 in Indianapolis, Indiana at the Indiana Convention Center.

“At GreenPower, our commitment lies in guaranteeing safe, sustainable and sensible school transportation,” said GreenPower President Brendan Riley. “We look forward to engaging in another year at STN, where we will demonstrate GreenPower’s unwavering dedication to safety and dependability. Our all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school buses are reshaping student transportation, offering families and communities a safe, healthy mode of travel for kids.”

Transportation experts, school districts, government officials, public utilities and industry professionals gather annually at STN Expo Indy to network and explore training methods, products and service. The Green Bus Summit takes place during STN Indy and will feature educational classes focused on the adoption of electric school buses, along with a ride and drive event.

GreenPower executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the show. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact greenpower@skyya.com. For interested school districts, experts will be available to discuss and provide guidance around navigating incentives and funding opportunities in your area.

Transportation Director Summit

Date: Friday & Saturday, May 31 & June 1

Location: Omni Severin Hotel & TopGolf

GreenPower President Brendan Riley and Regional Account Manager Makenzi Prather will participate in the Transportation Director Summit, two days of focused higher learning and networking experience that blend together school district leaders, private fleet managers, industry suppliers and OEMs. Participants will network with peers, discussing the newest innovations and best practices that impact school transportation operations now.

Greenpower Vehicle Showcase

Date: Sunday, June 2

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Booth #102

GreenPower will showcase its award-wining Nano BEAST Access, an all-electric, purpose built, zero-emission school bus, accommodating up to 18 ambulatory passengers and equipped with space for 3+ Q’STRAINT wheelchair securements and a BraunAbility rear curbside lift. GreenPower will also display the company’s BEAST bus chassis, complete with the bus skeleton frame to demonstrate the vehicle’s advanced features reinforcing GreenPower’s commitment to safety. For the first time, school transportation directors will have an exclusive look at features typically covered by the bus body panels. GreenPower’s all-electric, purpose-built school buses have a class-leading range of up to 150 miles.

Ride & Drive Opportunity

Date: Monday, June 3

Time: 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Victory Field

GreenPower’s Type-D BEAST all-electric, zero-emission school bus will be featured at the Green Bus Summit ride and drive on Monday, June 3 at Victory Field in Indianapolis from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EDT. Attendees will be able to ride in this purpose-built EV school bus and experience its ride and maneuverability.

Green Bus Summit + Panel

Exploring Contemporary Materials, Methods, Systems and Structures for EV School Bus Safety

Date: Sunday, June 2

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. EDT

Location: Indiana Convention Center

During the Green Bus Summit at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Sunday, June 2, GreenPower President, Brendan Riley will present and discuss safety and health considerations involved in transporting school children, particularly focusing on the advances in materials, building systems and safety features in the construction of electric school buses. A thought leader on modern vehicle design and implementation, Riley will discuss advancements of materials, designs and safety systems that are being used to build state of the art 21st century EV school buses. “Safety and health are of the utmost importance when transporting school children,” he said. “The session will take a look at state of the art materials, building systems, fastening and bonding techniques used to build the new generation of EV school buses.”

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.