Durham School Services Further Increases Footprint in Missouri with Two New Partnerships

SMITHTON and TIPTON, Mo. – Durham School Services (DSS), a leader in student transportation, will begin new partnerships in Missouri with Smithton R-VI School District in the fall and Tipton R-VI School District this summer. Both partnerships are three years with two one-year optional extensions. Durham currently serves over fifteen communities in Missouri and is excited to expand its presence and footprint to the Smithton and Tipton communities.

As part of its new partnership with Smithton R-VI School District, Durham will run regular education routes starting this fall. Tipton R-VI School District will include a mix of regular education, special education, early childhood, and vocational routes. Ahead of the 2024-2025 school year, Durham will also run a summer route for the Tipton R-VI School District. All buses will be equipped with safety technology such as DriveCam and Zonar, and GPS tracking for parents via Durham’s Bus Zone app.

“The Smithton R-VI School District is excited to partner with Durham Services as our new contracted provider of student transportation for the upcoming school year and into the near future,” said David Bray, Superintendent, Smithton R-VI School District. “We are looking forward to a positive relationship with a cooperative approach to serving our students, families, coaches, sponsors and teachers for transportation needs in the coming years.”

“Tipton School District is pleased to bring Durham School Services on board to serve our students,” said Dr. Terry Robinson, Superintendent, Tipton R-VI School District. “Their competitive bid and attention to the details of the type of safe, reliable transportation we envision for our students stood out immensely. We’re looking forward to a great professional relationship for the next five years of our agreement.”

“These two new partnerships are significant to our ever-growing footprint in Missouri,” said Regional Manager Mike Rennells, Durham School Services. “Thanks to the diligent efforts of our team members, we’ve earned the trust and respect from numerous communities in Missouri and continue to do so; these new partnerships clearly illustrate that fact. We are excited to introduce ourselves to the Smithton and Tipton communities and most of all, do our part in making a difference in the lives of the students we serve by getting them to school safely, on time, and ready to learn each day.”

About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.