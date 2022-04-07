Highland Electric, One-Stop-Shop for Affordable Adoption of Electrified School Buses, Delivers Seamless Fleet Management with Synop

BEVERLY, Mass., and NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. – Highland Electric Fleets, the leading provider of full-service school bus electrification subscriptions in North America, and Synop, an AI-based, single-platform management service for commercial electric vehicle (EV) fleets, have entered into a long-term strategic partnership to seamlessly and efficiently manage complex EV fleet charging, grid connection, and fleet operations. Through the partnership, school districts, fleet owners, and third-party fleet management companies can focus on delivering children to school in a safe, quiet, and clean environment while services including smart charge management, fleet operations, AI-driven forecasting tools, and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) optimization are all managed effortlessly in the background. The partnership brings value-added benefits to districts choosing Highland, allowing them to stay on budget and electrify their fleet at a pace that works for them.

The integration of Synop supports Highland’s pioneering full-service subscription model, which includes everything a school district or fleet operator needs to electrify their fleets. Highland provides the school buses, installs charging infrastructure, supports driver and mechanic training and long-term bus maintenance, and more. Synop’s back-end platform manages fleet-wide V2G controls and complex coordination between vehicles, utilities, and energy markets to ensure that fleets with Highland subscriptions provide the maximum benefit to both customers and the grid, without the need for customer intervention. Customers who want deeper visibility into fleet operations can use Synop to see their vehicles in real-time throughout the day and track their state of charge and fleet performance, among other things.

These powerful tools allow Highland to build V2G and other ancillary services into its subscriptions, lowering the cost for customers and ensuring that vehicles are always ready for their daily routes and also able to support the local electric grid when needed. In addition, the interoperability of the Synop platform allows Highland to offer its customers the bus manufacturer of their choice.

“Synop lets us deliver a seamless experience for our customers, with detailed fleet information for customers who want that visibility. By managing vehicle uptime, charging, and complex data on fleet operations for any brand of electric bus, Synop’s sophisticated technology enables us to deliver on our promise to customers that they will have a reliably charged electric school bus every school day,” said Highland CEO, Duncan McIntyre. “This partnership with Synop enables Highland to offer districts a comprehensive subscription that enables them to focus on what they do best – deliver children safely to and from school without having to manage the complexities that come with EV charging.”

“We’re excited to partner with the market leader in school bus electrification to help enable the electric transition and set the standard for operating electric school buses at scale,” said Gagan Dhillon, Synop’s CEO. “This partnership will help Synop deliver our technology to school districts all across North America and enable them to rapidly transition away from diesel-powered buses. We look forward to working with Highland and offering easy-to-use charging and energy management solutions to districts across the country”

About Highland:

Highland is the leading North American provider of full-service subscriptions that make school bus fleet electrification affordable today. By managing design, construction, financing, and charging, and training school district drivers and mechanics on operation and maintenance, Highland empowers customers to transport students on fully-charged, clean electric buses every school day. The company was awarded the largest active school bus electrification project in North America to date, through Maryland’s Montgomery County Public Schools, and delivered New England’s first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) application using an electric school bus. To learn more, visit https://highlandfleets.com.

About Synop:

Synop is an end-to-end EV fleet and charging management platform built to scale the adoption of commercial electric vehicles across fleets. By combining electric vehicle telematics with charging and energy management, the company has built a best-in-class operations platform set to power the future of electric fleets across North America. Interoperability is core to the company’s technology, enabling fleets to scale with multiple vehicle classes and charging partners quickly. To learn more, visit https://www.synop.ai/.