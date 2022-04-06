Virginia Student Brings Handgun on School Bus

Two teenagers were taken into custody after one student boarded a school bus with a stolen handgun, reported WSAZ News.

According to Jackson Country Sheriff, a conversation took place Wednesday on the bus about the gun, which led to the student, who attends Ripley Middle School, pulling out the firearm.

Deputies said another student reported to the bus driver that the other student had a gun on the bus. School officials notified the Sheriff’s office, as the bus driver pulled over while deputies responded.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, it was learned that the gun had been reported stolen by the 15- year-old student’s older brother, who is a year older during a breaking and entering incident.

It was also reported that the juvenile accused of bringing the firearm on the bus had an intended target.

Both students are reportedly in custody with pending charges.

