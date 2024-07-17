HopSkipDrive Saw 300% Increase in Rides during 2023-2024 School Year, Expands to Five New Markets for 2024-2025 School Year

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -HopSkipDrive, a technology company partnering with school districts across the country to solve complex transportation challenges, today announced it is expanding to five new cities this Fall, partnering with dozens of new clients in Bakersfield, California; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Richmond, Virginia; and Tucson, Arizona. This growth in geographic reach comes as the company caps a 2023-2024 school year with significant growth:

From the beginning of the school year to the end, HopSkipDrive saw a more than 300% increase in rides across its marketplace, as it helped arrange transportation for students around the country. These rides were fulfilled by a network of local caregivers, called CareDrivers. Throughout the school year, the community of active CareDrivers doubled as increasing numbers of parents, grandparents, babysitters, and others came to HopSkipDrive for opportunities to earn income and support their communities.

The company grew its client base more than 50% through the 2023-2024 school year, and today works with the majority of school districts in cities where HopSkipDrive operates. Today, over 10,000 schools in 600+ school districts across the country have been supported with HopSkipDrive rides across thirteen states and dozens of major cities.

HopSkipDrive also responded to widespread interest in RouteWise AI, the company’s AI-based school transportation routing optimization tool. At the end of the 2023-2024 school year, over twenty school districts around the country leveraged insights from the proprietary software to solve issues like bus driver shortages, sustainability mandates, school policy changes, and more. One district in Colorado that used RouteWise AI was able to reduce their capital budget by 40% over 10 years by increasing vehicle utilization, right-sizing their fleet, and utilizing more efficient routes.

Over the course of the school year, the company has increased its employee base by over 30%, hiring additional team members across Engineering, Product, Data Science and Business Intelligence, Support and Safety, Sales, Public Policy, and many more to power the company’s growth and market demand for its offerings.

“Our work over the last few years has fueled our exponential growth across various areas,” said Joanna McFarland, Co-Founder and CEO of HopSkipDrive. “We’ve powered millions of safe, reliable rides for kids to tens of thousands of schools, extracurricular activities, support services, and more. We’re proud to fill a need for our school district partners as we supplement school bus transportation options and also bring forward innovative, AI-powered software to solve the biggest challenges they face. We expect 2024 will be our biggest back-to-school yet, and we’re excited to continue our momentum.”

HopSkipDrive is a technology company that solves complex transportation challenges where there is a heightened need for safety, equity, and care. HopSkipDrive is modernizing the $30 billion school transportation industry in two ways: HopSkipDrive’s marketplace arranges care-centered transportation to supplement school buses and existing transportation options by connecting kids to highly-vetted caregivers on wheels, such as grandparents, babysitters, and nurses. HopSkipDrive also builds software and offers advisory services that solve the biggest transportation challenges facing schools and school districts around the country, including budget cuts, bus driver shortages, and reaching climate goals. HopSkipDrive currently partners with school districts across 13 states, supporting more than 10,000 schools. More than three million rides over 61 million miles have been completed through HopSkipDrive since the company was founded in 2014 by three working mothers.