HopSkipDrive’s ‘Help at the Pump’ Initiative Aims to Allay High Gas Costs

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – As gas prices reach historical highs — up to $7/gallon in states like California — safe school transportation solution HopSkipDrive is helping HopSkipDrive CareDrivers allay fuel costs with the ‘Help at the Pump’ initiative.

Estimating that HopSkipDrive CareDrivers are spending an average of $2 more per HopSkipDrive ride than before gas prices started climbing, HopSkipDrive is offering promotions to all CareDrivers that pay $4 per ride.

HopSkipDrive SVP of Marketing Miriam Ravkin says, “As gas prices continue to impact everyday lives, HopSkipDrive is committed to providing the best possible support for HopSkipDrive CareDrivers. Anticipating and understanding the needs of the CareDriver community, HopSkipDrive knew we needed to jump in and help offset gas costs during this difficult time.”

A crucial part of HopSkipDrive’s mission of creating opportunity for all through mobility, CareDrivers must pass a 15-point certification process that includes a required five years of caregiving experience. This caregiving background ensures CareDrivers have the knowledge and skills they need to transport vulnerable populations — including children experiencing homelessness, children in foster care, children with special needs and older adults — with empathy and the utmost safety measures.

HopSkipDrive is the innovative, safe school transportation solution of choice for schools and districts. Currently partnered with more than 300 school districts across the country, HopSkipDrive provides an opportunity for CareDrivers, who are independent contractors, to earn money in a safe and flexible way while making a difference in their community.

About HopSkipDrive:

Designed by protective moms and driven by caregivers, HopSkipDrive is the innovative, safe school transportation solution. HopSkipDrive’s advanced technology platform and industry-leading operational expertise provide flexibility and visibility, while helping to create opportunity for all through mobility.

Since 2014, HopSkipDrive has expanded to eight states and D.C., and 18 major markets. HopSkipDrive CareDrivers have driven 1.4M+ Riders over 20M+ safe miles, helping 13K schools. A venture capital-backed company, HopSkipDrive shares investors with well-known brands like Airbnb, Pinterest, Bird and Ring.