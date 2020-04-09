HopSkipDrive is Expanding Services to Support Those Impacted by COVID-19

Los Angeles — HopSkipDrive, the safe and innovative transportation solution for school districts, government agencies, and families is taking initiative to support vulnerable populations impacted by COVID-19.

Co-founder and CEO of HopSkipDrive Joanna McFarland said, “We recognize this is a difficult time for everyone. The safety, health, and well being of the HopSkipDrive community is always our #1 priority, and continues to be as we navigate this unprecedented crisis. We are actively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID 19) situation and taking steps to help keep our community safe and informed.”

HopSkipDrive has been very busy, focusing on supporting schools, counties and community organizations in need in new ways. HopSkipDrive is actively working to:

Help healthcare workers with child transportation solutions to child care services

Deliver meals to students participating in meal programs

Deliver education technology and distance learning materials to families

Provide transportation solutions for seniors to necessary appointments and errands

Meal delivery for seniors

Get children and families to essential appointments

In addition to supporting the community in new ways, HopSkipDrive is also committed to new and existing partnerships with schools and districts. “Now more than ever, we’re committed to our existing partnerships, while continuing to expand new opportunities to ensure we’re meeting the growing transportation needs of schools and government agencies. We have secured a number of significant partnerships with schools for the upcoming school year that we’re excited about, and are actively developing plans to ensure their transportation needs are met once school starts up again,” said McFarland.

HopSkipDrive has also developed partnership opportunities through a program called HopSkipDrive Helps. Aimed at supporting children, families and seniors, partners can donate rides or HopSkipDrive gift cards to those in need. Whether that be meal delivery for a senior, taking a child to pick up free lunch from a school meal program, or helping health workers with their child transportation needs, it’s all about supporting the community.

McFarland explains, “Partnering with us gives you the means to help children and seniors through transportation, while enabling independently contracted CareDrivers to make up for lost earning potential. We are ready with a community of CareDrivers, proprietary Safe Ride Support systems and a team dedicated to making the world better by enabling greater mobility for vulnerable populations.”

Learn more about HopSkipDrive by visiting www.hopskipdrive.com.

About HopSkipDrive

Designed by protective moms and driven by caregivers, HopSkipDrive is the innovator in providing safe, dependable youth transportation for schools, districts, government agencies, and families. HopSkipDrive’s advanced technology platform and industry-leading operational expertise provide flexibility and visibility, while helping kids reach their full potential.

Since 2014, HopSkipDrive has expanded to eight states and 13 major markets. A venture capital-backed company, HopSkipDrive shares investors with well-known brands like Airbnb, Pinterest, Bird and Ring.