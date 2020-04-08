Additional Small Business Loans Sought to Address COVID-19 Economic Crisis

Citing the belief that the $349 billion federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) will soon be exhausted, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has called for an additional $251 billion to be added to the $2.2 trillion CARES Act stimulus enacted last month.

Russell T. Vought, acting director of OMB, addressed a letter to Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday that outlined the plan. Since last Friday, when the PPP application process opened, he said that the Small Business Administration had already recorded over 220,000 loans for approximately $66 billion.

“Given the level of demand for the program, the administration believes the funds appropriated for this program will soon be exhausted,” he wrote.

Additionally, the Small Business Administration would receive an additional $261.3 billion to help cover the cost of this authorized level of loan guarantees, said Curt Macsysn, executive director of the National School Transportation Association.

The total authorized level for loans would increase to over $600 billion.

As previously reported, the PPP will forgive loans for businesses of 500 or fewer employees that use 75 percent of the funds to cover payroll costs over an eight-week period. The money can also go toward rent, mortgages and utility bills.

The United Motorcoach Association said on Wednesday that the expanded funding has bipartisan support in Congress, and a vote is expected Thursday in the Senate. Meanwhile, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer seek an additional $250 billion in small business loans.