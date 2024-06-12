IC Bus Announces 2023 Dealer of the Year and Pursuit of Excellence Award Winners

LISLE, Ill. – IC Bus recognized Waters Truck & Tractor Company as the 2023 IC Bus Dealer of the Year. Every year, one dealership is recognized for their top performance, leadership within the industry and support of their surrounding communities.

“As we continue to transition towards electromobility, our dealers play an integral role in our advancement towards a sustainable future,” said Justina Morosin, general manager and vice president of IC Bus. “Waters’ dedication to clean transportation is evident through their promotion of our electric buses. Waters supports customers every step of the way by providing the necessary resources to impact surrounding communities.”

Waters is a Mississippi-based IC Bus and International® dealer group which employs more than 300 people across their seven locations. The Waters family acquired their International dealership in 1938 when Ray Waters, Sr., founded the company in Columbus, Miss. The dealership’s affiliation with IC Bus started in 2000. Today, the company is managed by the third and fourth generations, Mike, ML, and David Waters along with their sons Michael, Josh, and Vaughan Waters. Their family-orientated business model puts customers first and supports their electrification journey. The family’s dedication to these ideals is reflected in a 95% score for customer experience in Net Promoter Score surveys and the dealership ranked second in battery electric vehicle (BEV) order penetration among the IC Bus dealer group in 2023.

“I am honored to receive recognition as the IC Bus Dealer of the Year and for the opportunity to serve our customers,” said Mike Waters, dealer principal. “This success would not be possible without support from our team members who display our company values each day. We’re grateful for our long-term partnership with IC Bus in delivering best-in-class products and services to our customers throughout Mississippi.”

In addition to the Dealer of the Year, Waters and eight other dealers received the annual Pursuit of Excellence award. The following dealers received recognition for their excellence in improving sales, community service and relations effort, market share and customer satisfaction.

The 2023 Pursuit of Excellence winners are:

· Waters Truck & Tractor Company

· Midwest Transit Equipment

· Southland Transportation

· Wolfington Body Company

· Leonard Bus Sales

· McCandless Truck Center

· Rush Bus Centers of Ohio

· iTA Truck Sales & Service

· Longhorn Bus Sales To learn more about IC Bus, or to locate a local IC Bus dealership, visit www.icbus.com.

