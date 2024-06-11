(STN Podcast E214) From Green Buses to Hypnosis: Recap School Bus Convos at STN EXPO Indy

Ryan, Tony and Taylor recap the discussions, training, and technology hosted at STN EXPO Indianapolis last week. Attendees saw new clean buses on the market, toured Cummins facilities, were hypnotized by keynote speaker Wayne Lee, participated in student safety discussions, and more.

