Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E214) From Green Buses to Hypnosis: Recap School Bus Convos...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E214) From Green Buses to Hypnosis: Recap School Bus Convos at STN EXPO Indy

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 214

By Claudia Newton
Photo by Vincent Rios Creative.

Ryan, Tony and Taylor recap the discussions, training, and technology hosted at STN EXPO Indianapolis last week. Attendees saw new clean buses on the market, toured Cummins facilities, were hypnotized by keynote speaker Wayne Lee, participated in student safety discussions, and more.

Read more about STN EXPO.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from School Radio.

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
That Time a Presidential Candidate Spoke at STN EXPO

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

June 2024

Read this month's magazine for a in-depth look at school bus fleet electrification. Learn more about how to plan...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Is training mechanics on high-voltage electric school buses a priority heading into the new school year?
33 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.