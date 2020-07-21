IMMI Opens New Manufacturing Facility Bringing Jobs to Tulsa

WESTFIELD, Ind — IMMI, a global leader in safety, opened its newest manufacturing facility in Tulsa, bringing nearly 30 new jobs to the community. The 45,000 square ft. facility, located near Navistar’s IC Bus Plant on 3626 N. Mingo Road, will be used to assemble and line-set SafeGuard lap-shoulder belt and integrated child seats for IC’s school buses. SafeGuard is the school bus brand of IMMI, and longtime leader of seating products in the market.

“We are excited to join the Tulsa community, while partnering with IC to deliver the safest and best-engineered school bus seat on the market to millions of children across the U.S.,” said Larry Gray, CEO of IMMI. “IC has been an industry leader of school bus manufacturers, and it’s been an honor for IMMI SafeGuard to be their trusted seating supplier for more than a decade. As more school districts choose to provide seat belts for children riding buses, it was important for IMMI to locate closer to IC so we can keep up with their growth,” Gray added.

IMMI was the first company to engineer lap-shoulder belts and integrated child seats in school buses 20 years ago. In 2015, NHTSA called for all new school buses to have lap-shoulder belts for every child. Currently, 8 states mandate seat belts on new school buses, while several others are working on similar legislation so more children can buckle up when traveling on highways to and from school, field trips, and athletic events.

About IMMI

IMMI is the trusted, global leader of safety solutions, helping to protect millions of lives every day. For almost 60 years, IMMI has led the way in developing, designing, testing and manufacturing innovative safety restraints and systems. IMMI’s safety products are found worldwide on car seats, heavy trucks, school buses, recreational/off-road, military, fire/EMS, motorcoach, and construction vehicles. Privately owned, headquartered in Westfield, Indiana and operating seven additional global facilities, IMMI is also home to CAPE, the world’s leading state-of-the-art testing facility.