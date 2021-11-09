Innovative Youth Transportation Solution HopSkipDrive Launches in Madison, WI

MADISON, Wis. -HopSkipDrive, the safe and innovative transportation solution for school districts, government agencies and families, announced today that it is launching service in Madison, Wisconsin. HopSkipDrive now operates in 18 major markets across 8 states and Washington D.C., and has contracts with 300+ school districts and county government agencies.

In the Madison market, HopSkipDrive is partnering with nearly all of the school districts in Dane County, including Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District.

HopSkipDrive is trusted by schools and districts nationwide as a solution to simplify specialized transportation for students with IEPs, students experiencing homelessness and youth in foster care, as well as students with transportation needs that may not fit neatly into a bus routing plan.

As a transportation solution for general education populations, HopSkipDrive alleviates the damaging results of school bus driver shortages. In fact, HopSkipDrive has been proven to be a cost-effective, environmentally friendly solution when a bus is underutilized, or when there are 12 kids or fewer on a bus. Schools report reduced transportation costs, shortened student commute times and improved educational outcomes with HopSkipDrive.

Co-founder and CEO of HopSkipDrive Joanna McFarland says, “We’re looking forward to providing a safe, dependable youth transportation solution for Madison-area schools. Mobility is more than getting kids where they need to go; it means access to opportunity. With approximately 75,000 K-12 students enrolled in public schools in Dane County, we’re excited to help solve transportation challenges for many of the schools in the Madison area.”

Homeless and Foster Care Liaison at Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, Paley Nordlof, says, “We’re excited to be partnering with HopSkipDrive, and we’re looking forward to working with them to address some of the challenges related to transporting students experiencing homelessness and students in foster care in Dane County. Consistency is key for these students, and we’re pleased that HopSkipDrive’s safe and reliable youth transportation solution is now available to help with these needs in the Madison area.”

Prioritizing Safety with Unmatched Industry Standards:

HopSkipDrive’s unique transportation solution combines sophisticated technology with deep operational expertise to ensure ride safety. Its meticulous approach to safety begins with highly vetted caregivers behind the wheel (who are known as “CareDrivers”) and extends to every aspect of the company’s operations.

HopSkipDrive is actively seeking CareDrivers in the Madison area. Being a CareDriver is a unique experience that comes with many benefits, including competitive pay, a flexible schedule and the opportunity to make a difference by helping schools and families in the local community. Individuals who are interested in becoming a HopSkipDrive CareDriver can visit hopskipdrive.com/drive to sign up.

Every CareDriver has at least five years of caregiving experience and must pass a rigorous 15-point certification process, including fingerprinting, background checks and ongoing driving record checks. CareDrivers on the HopSkipDrive platform must use a four-door vehicle newer than 10 years old, and vehicles must pass an inspection by a certified mechanic annually. HopSkipDrive CareDrivers have safely driven over 20M+ miles and transported 1.4M+ riders to date.

Ride Organizers can book and track rides from start to finish through the HopSkipDrive platform, track rides in real-time and can also receive live notifications for each stage of the ride. In addition, HopSkipDrive’s Safe Ride Support system tracks every ride in real-time, proactively addressing potential issues and maintaining direct communication with Ride Organizers and CareDrivers.

A Leader in Establishing COVID-19 Safety Standards:

HopSkipDrive created and implemented COVID-Safe Ride Standards to promote the safety and health of CareDrivers, Ride Organizers and Riders. CareDrivers and Riders wear face coverings per CDC guidelines, and CareDrivers must affirm they are asymptomatic and have not been exposed to COVID-19 before offering rides through the platform.

About HopSkipDrive:

Designed by protective moms and driven by caregivers, HopSkipDrive is the innovator in providing safe, dependable youth transportation solutions for schools, districts, government agencies and families. HopSkipDrive’s advanced technology platform and industry-leading operational expertise provide flexibility and visibility while helping to create opportunity for all through mobility. Since 2014, HopSkipDrive has helped 13,000 schools and currently operates in 18 major markets in 8 states and Washington, D.C. A venture capital-backed company, HopSkipDrive shares investors with well-known brands like Airbnb, Pinterest, Bird and Ring. For more information visit http://www.hopskipdrive.com.