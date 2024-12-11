InterMotive Announces Leadership Transition

AUBURN, Calif. – InterMotive Vehicle Controls announced today a significant leadership change. Owners Greg and Linda Schafer have decided to step down from their President and CEO positions, passing the baton to current Senior Vice President Carl Wacker, who will assume the role of President effective January 1, 2025.

The Schafers founded InterMotive 28 years ago, guiding the company through substantial growth and success. Their decision to step down from their day-to-day roles marks the end of an era, but also the beginning of a new chapter both in InterMotive’s history and their own. The Schafers will be devoting attention to their family foundation and housing project geared toward people with intellectual disabilities, Lighthouse Living Foundation.

“Our goal is to build a 40-unit apartment community for adults with developmental disabilities in Reno, Nevada,” says Linda Schafer. “There’s a great need for communities like this across the country and currently there is nothing like it in the greater Reno area.”

Greg Schafer reminisces about InterMotive’s humble beginnings. “We started the company in our garage. I’m so proud of how it has evolved. Both Linda and I have full confidence in Carl and believe he is the right person to lead InterMotive into the future.”

Carl Wacker brings a wealth of automotive experience and a proven track record of success to his new role. Only a year at InterMotive and Wacker has demonstrated his skills in driving strategic initiatives and enhancing operational efficiency. His vision for the future aligns well with InterMotive’s values and long-term goals.

“I am deeply honored to take the wheel as President of InterMotive,” says Wacker. “Building on the strong foundation laid by Greg and Linda, we will continue to innovate, grow and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

As part of the transition, Greg Schafer will adopt the CEO position and remain involved for support and guidance as Wacker takes on his new role. Both Greg and Linda will remain on InterMotive’s Board of Directors.

InterMotive Enterprises: is the parent company of InterMotive Vehicle Controls and LGS Group. InterMotive provides commercial safety and performance optimization products. Our plug and play electronic control systems leverage a vehicle’s own data networks to enhance its functions in new ways. We specialize in custom solutions for work truck, transit and paratransit, law enforcement, ambulance, fire truck, school bus, RV and personal-use mobility industries. To learn more, call 800-969-6080 or visit www.intermotive.net.