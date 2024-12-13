Friday, December 13, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
HomeManufacturingBrunet Resigns as Lion Electric President Amid Company Battle to Stay Solvent
ManufacturingNews

Brunet Resigns as Lion Electric President Amid Company Battle to Stay Solvent

By Ryan Gray
A LionC school bus prototype in a photo dated September 2020.
A LionC school bus prototype in a photo dated September 2020.

The latest personnel move related to the Lion Electric Company monetary issues is Nicolas Brunet, who the company announced is resigned as president 14 months after he was tapped for the position.

Lion made no formal announcement, with a note indicating Brunet was leaving the company immediately tucked away on the second to last page of an SEC filing dated Dec. 1. That same day, the company announced it was halting production at its Joliet, Illinois, factory and was laying over 400 workers.

Nicolas Brunet

Lion has until Dec. 16 to pay back four creditors unless it can secure additional investments or find a company to purchase it.

Brunet joined the company headquartered in Saint-Jerome, Quebec, in 2019 and was executive vice president and CFO before being named president on Sept. 28, 2023.

Advertisement

A company spokesperson declined to comment on Wednesday on Brunet’s departure but added that Marc Bedard remains chief executive officer. Bedard founded Lion Electric as Autobus Lion, or Lion Bus, in 2008 after previously serving as an executive for Type A school bus manufacturer Corbeil, which closed the previous year.

Lion’s first school bus was the Lion 360 in 2011, a diesel Type C model developed in partnership with Spartan Chassis. The company transitioned to only manufacturing electric school buses and rebranded itself as Lion Electric in 2017. Two years later it began manufacturing electric trucks.

Related: Low-income Areas Need Electric School Buses the Most, WRI Analysis Indicates
Related: WATCH: STN EXPO Reno Live Stream – The Scalability of Electric School Buses
Related: Dignitaries Highlight Lion Electric’s Joliet Plant Opening Ceremony

Previous article
InterMotive Announces Leadership Transition

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

November 2024

Meet the 2024 Transportation Director of the Year, Craig Beaver, director of transportation at Beaverton School District in Oregon....

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your operation provide staff with end of the year performance evaluations?
31 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.