Jackson County Selects Ampcontrol for Charging Management System

‍Jackson County School District, Miss. — We are proud to announce that Jackson County School District (JCSD), a public school district in Mississippi, has selected Ampcontrol to provide smart charging technology for its fleet of electric school buses.

Jackson County is planning to utilize Ampcontrol’s software to monitor and report the charging operations. The district is also planning to take full advantage of our advanced optimization algorithms including dynamic load management and V2X. Ampcontrol’s dynamic load management combines the building load and depot to maximize charging optimization savings. “Ampcontrol software’s V2X algorithm will initially be utilized by JCSD for a vehicle-to-building program to power its athletic facilities in the evenings and reduce utility demand charges.”.

Jackson County was awarded $1.5 million from Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust helping them become one the first districts in the state to put electric buses on the road. The decision to debut six electric school buses will help the district save $150,000 in transportation operating expenses per bus over its scheduled ownership. Jackson County will also have the opportunity to reduce building electricity expenses by utilizing V2B programs and Ampcontrol’s V2X optimization engine.”

“We are excited to be at the forefront of the school bus electrification era. Jackson County’s approach to school bus electrification shows their deep understanding of the benefits of EV infrastructure and the types of technologies to bring these projects to life. We believe our software will support their sustainability and budget goals to positively impact their district for years to come.” Says Joachim Lohse, CEO and founder of Ampcontrol.

“I am excited to partner with Ampcontrol and its innovative leadership team led by Joachim Lohse,” said Ryan Earley, School Finance Officer of Jackson County School District, “What drew me to Ampcontrol was its global talent/reach, its advanced technology that goes way beyond incorporating the common charging management data/tools, its hardware agnostic approach, and its nimbleness as a startup to be able to continue to refine its products to serve its customers.”

About Ampcontrol‍:

Ampcontrol offers AI-powered software to monitor and optimize charge points and electric vehicles. Fleet operators use Ampcontrol for fleet charging sites to ensure on-time departures, a low peak power demand, and energy cost reductions. Since 2019, Ampcontrol has deployed its software with charge points in America, Europe, and Africa. To learn more, please visit https://www.ampcontrol.io/, LinkedIn, or reach out to contact@ampcontrol.io.

About Jackson County School District‍:

Jackson County School District (JCSD) is a public school district located in Jackson County, Mississippi (USA). JCSD has 13 schools, serving over 8,000 students spanning the communities of Big Point, Gulf Hills, Hurley, Latimer, St. Martin, Vancleave, Wade. At the time of this announcement, the district operates over 135 ICE school buses.