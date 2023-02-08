Minnesota School Bus Driver Runs Over Student’s Legs

A 6-year-old boy was injured when he was hit by a school bus, which then ran over his legs, reported CBS News.

Police in the northwest Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park stated that the child’s lower extremities were run over after he was dropped off in a parking lot on Feb. 1.

The bus driver had reportedly left the scene after hitting the 6-year-old. However, police later found the bus and the driver, who reportedly was unaware he had struck the child.

There were no other children on the bus at the time of incident. The boy was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

