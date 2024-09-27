Join IC Bus For Legislative Update Webinars

LISLE, Ill. — Please join IC Bus for a detailed webinar for customers in states adopting EPA, CARB and GHG regulations in 2025 and how they will affect us in the coming years. We will also go over the new bundled solutions and how they can help our customers in their zero emissions journey.

We will be offering a date for ACT only adopting states and ACT + Omnibus adopting states. Please register for the webinar date/ time below that works best for your situation by clicking the corresponding link below.