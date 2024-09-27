Friday, September 27, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeIndustry ReleasesJoin IC Bus For Legislative Update Webinars
Industry Releases

Join IC Bus For Legislative Update Webinars

LISLE, Ill. — Please join IC Bus for a detailed webinar for customers in states adopting EPA, CARB and GHG regulations in 2025 and how they will affect us in the coming years. We will also go over the new bundled solutions and how they can help our customers in their zero emissions journey.

We will be offering a date for ACT only adopting states and ACT + Omnibus adopting states. Please register for the webinar date/ time below that works best for your situation by clicking the corresponding link below.

  • Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
    Time: 12:00 – 1:00 PM CT
    For: 2025 ACT Only Adopting States (NJ, NY, WA)
    Register for this webinar.
  • Date: Friday, October 18, 2024
    Time: 12:00 – 1:00 PM CT
    For: 2025 ACT + Omnibus Adopting States (CA, MA, OR)
    Register for this webinar.
Previous article
(Free Webinar) Current State of School Bus Electrification: Adoption Rates, Emerging Trends & Challenges

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

September 2024

This month's issue highlights the 2024 Technology Super Users, featuring Ron Johnson who utilized his district's technology during a...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Should students’ cell phones be banned on school buses?
269 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.