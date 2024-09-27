(Free Webinar) Current State of School Bus Electrification: Adoption Rates, Emerging Trends & Challenges

School bus electrification in the US has come a long way in the past decade, with especially robust growth in the past two years. School districts across the nation have committed to purchasing more than 12,000 electric buses, and there are over 3,500 already on the road.

Though broadly positive, these results don’t tell the whole story. In fact, districts vary widely in their progress on the fleet electrification journey. Those in the earliest stages are working on obtaining buy-in and making sense of constantly evolving funding incentive programs. Those that have ordered vehicles must carefully time and plan the deployment of supportive infrastructure. And those that already have vehicles in operation are navigating energy cost management and resiliency challenges.

This new webinar sponsored by ENGIE North America will update K-12 fleet professionals on the current state of bus fleet electrification, explore technical requirements, and help prepare business cases for each stage of the journey.

Drawing on a long history of providing eMobility and other sustainable energy solutions to K-12 districts, ENGIE experts will share:

A breakdown of adoption rates and trends: national, regional, and equity-focused

A review of recent and upcoming incentive programs, with application windows

Challenges and best practices for each fleet electrification stage

Case studies on deployments of eMobility infrastructure, including the latest trend in K-12: sustainable microgrids

Presenters:

Marcus Gilmore

Senior Advisor, Clean Mobility Strategy

ENGIE North America

Gilmore has over a decade of experience in the clean energy sector, leading impactful sustainability initiatives for corporations, cities, and governments. At ENGIE, he works with organizations to develop and implement strategies for transitioning to zero-emission vehicle fleets and other clean energy solutions. Previously, Gilmore led multiple state and utility market transformation programs accelerating electric vehicle adoption, charging infrastructure deployment, and medium/heavy-duty vehicle fleet electrification. He holds a MS in PR and Corporate Communications from NYU and an MSc in Major Program Management from the University of Oxford.

Neal Bartek

Project Director, Microgrids

ENGIE North America

Bartek has more than 20 years’ experience leading diverse, cross-functional teams to success in projects across varied domains such as distributed energy resources (DER), IT, and traditional utility infrastructure including pioneering microgrid and advanced energy storage projects. Prior to ENGIE, he held multiple roles at San Diego Gas & Electric. He holds a BS in Operations Research and Industrial Engineering from Cornell University.