Kajeet Expands Solutions Portfolio with Launch of New Private LTE Networks Practice and Asset Acquisition of Red Rover Ltd.

MCLEAN, Va. — Kajeet, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions for businesses, state and local governments, schools, students, and IoT solution providers, today announced the launch of its new private LTE networks practice and asset acquisition of Red Rover Ltd., a broadband network design consultancy. Steve Rovarino, former president of Red Rover Ltd., joins the new practice as senior business development manager.

“For more than 10 years, Kajeet has helped school districts, communities and enterprises close the digital divide through safe and reliable commercial LTE networks,” said Michael Flood, senior vice president and general manager of education at Kajeet. “Acquiring the LTE portion of Red Rover’s business and bringing Steve to the Kajeet team enables us to further our mission of digital inclusion and deliver the best of both commercial and private LTE networks to customers.”

Kajeet’s new private LTE networks practice streamlines the implementation of custom wireless 4G and 5G ecosystems. Utilizing Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), Educational Broadband Service (EBS) and other LTE frequencies, Kajeet’s dedicated team of industry experts design customer-centric solutions that take into account existing network infrastructure and real estate assets. Whether it’s a school district trying to close the homework gap, a factory or distribution center needing connectivity to monitor and track assets, or a municipality looking for ways to enhance citizens’ lives through technology, Kajeet delivers the right network solution to fit any connectivity need.

“Becoming part of the Kajeet team creates tremendous value for our customers who benefit from industry-leading commercial and private LTE network connectivity solutions and expertise,” said Rovarino. “I’m excited to join the Kajeet team and look forward to closing the connectivity gap together.”

Mr. Rovarino brings more than 8 years of private LTE industry experience to Kajeet. As the former president of Red Rover Ltd, Mr. Rovarino provided advanced wireless broadband solutions to more than 40 customers, including K-12 schools, universities and communities. The acquisition of Red Rover’s LTE business expands Kajeet’s footprint in education and will accelerate the growth of Kajeet’s LTE business.

About Kajeet:

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to businesses, state and local governments, schools, students, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student success, empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 24 other countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 38 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and https://www.kajeet.net/solutions/private-lte/