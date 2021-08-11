Alabama School District to Receive $1M Annually in Transportation Funds

All school buses in Elmore County Schools in Alabama are now less than 10 years old, thanks to $1.07 million the district is receiving annually for the next three years from the state , reported The Wetumpka Herald.

The 35 new school buses were purchased in January for $3.1 million. According to Transportation Director Ray Mullino, the district purchased 20, 84-passenger flat nose Thomas Built Buses from bus dealer Transportation South and 15, 72-passenger traditional buses from Southland International.

The district will eventually have 130 school buses over the next couple of years. Elmore County Schools will receive $8,300 through the Alabama State Department of Education’s Fleet Renewal Program for each bus in their fleet that is less than 10 years old.

The district will use that money to buy more buses and continue to keep their fleet age down

