Monday, October 4, 2021
Industry Releases

Kendra Eads named Vice President of Engineering & Technology at Thomas Built Buses

Portland, Ore.– Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) today announced Kendra Eads has been appointed vice president of engineering and technology at Thomas Built Buses (TBB), effective immediately.

In her new role, Eads will oversee the design, development, research and testing of new technologies, while helping to shape the long-term engineering strategy for the TBB organization.

Eads joins TBB from Cummins Inc. where she held increasing roles of responsibility in engineering during a 20-year tenure. Most recently, she served as the director of engineering, electrified products.

“We are excited to have Kendra join the TBB team,” said Kevin Bangston, president and CEO of TBB. “Her extensive knowledge in conventional and electrified powertrains, and her experience in full product lifecycle engineering make her uniquely qualified for the role. We look forward to what she will accomplish and how she will help steer the future of Thomas Built Bus.”

Eads holds both bachelor and master’s degrees in agricultural engineering from Purdue University. In addition to her copious leadership experience of highly effective engineering organizations, she has worked internationally and co-led global initiatives to create more inclusive work environments.

About Thomas Built Buses:

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at ThomasBuiltBuses.com or at https://www.facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, the largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America and a leading manufacturer of class 4-8 vehicles. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company.

About Daimler Trucks North America:

Daimler Trucks North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company, the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer.

