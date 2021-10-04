Truck Driver Saves Students From School Bus Fire in Kentucky

Alvin Edwards, a truck driver from Carrollton, was deemed a hero after saving the lives of a high school football team when their bus caught fire, reported 5 NBCDFW.

Edwards was driving along I-75 in Kentucky when he reportedly noticed that the school bus had caught fire. He encouraged the bus driver to pull over, sprinted into action and managed to evacuate everyone out of the bus safely.

The team honored Edwards by inviting him to their next game and presenting him with a number 35 signed jersey from the football team, the same number as the people on the bus. He also received a key to the city and a proclamation. The state governor gave Edwards the highest honor by naming him Kentucky Colonel.

The cause of the school bus fire remains under investigation.

The worst drunk driving crash in history occurred in Carrollton, Kentucky. On May 14, 1988, a motorist in a pickup traveling the wrong way on Interstate 71 hit a church bus head-on, killing 27 children and adults who were returning from a church outing to an amusement park

