Leonard Bus Sales Names Latest Scholarship Winner in School Bus Art Competition

MAYFIELD, N.Y. — Leonard Bus Sales announced today that Marriana Mattice, a senior at Mayfield Junior-Senior Highschool – Mayfield Central School District is the latest winner in Leonard Bus Sales’ A Day in the Life of a School Bus Art Competition. As the winner of the competition, Marriana will receive a $1,000 one-time higher-education scholarship from Leonard Bus Sales for her original artwork depicting a day in the life of a school bus.

Leonard Bus Sales recently presented the scholarship to Marriana at Mayfield Junior-Senior Highschool. Marriana was joined by her art teacher Mr. Jeremy Lebediker as well as a number of administrators from Mayfield Junior-Senior High School, Mayfield Central School District, and Leonard Bus Sales including; Principal Dr. Christopher Wojeski, and Mayfield Central School District Superintendent Christopher Harper. Stacey Bruce, Director of Business Integration for Leonard Bus Sales, presented Marriana with a certificate recognizing her winning entry, along with a framed print of her submission.

“The Leonard Bus Sales family is both proud and pleased to recognize Marriana Mattice for her outstanding artistry that depicts the school transportation industry’s commitment to ensuring that students arrive safely at their place of learning,” said Leonard Bus Sales Director of Business Integration Stacey Bruce. “Marriana’s artwork is an inspiration for everyone at Leonard Bus Sales, and we are honored that her drawing will be displayed in our facilities and in school districts around the state for years to come.”

Leonard Bus Sales launched its annual art competition to inspire and recognize young artists in high schools across New York State. A Day in the Life of a School Bus Art Competition requires participating juniors and seniors to artistically depict a day in the life of a school bus and select either an IC BusTM or Trans Tech brand school bus as the subject – the two brands that are sold and supported by Leonard Bus Sales.

“It is a privilege to play a role in Marriana’s continuing education as she prepares to leave Mayfield Junior-Senior Highschool and begins the next chapter of her life,” said Jon Leonard, president of Leonard Bus Sales. “A Day in the Life of a School Bus Art Competition is a wonderful opportunity for everyone at Leonard Bus Sales to show our commitment to promoting student success and to supporting school districts in their mission of safely transporting students like Marriana to school and home each day.”

According to Marriana, her watercolor, acrylic, and marker drawing, “captures what a bus endures throughout the seasons. No matter what conditions – snow to sun – a bus is there through it all.”

Marriana’s art teacher, Mr. Lebediker, said, “Marriana is extremely creative and possesses natural artistic talent. I’m thrilled that Leonard Bus Sales chose her as the winner of their A Day in the Life of a School Bus Art Competition and is providing her with a scholarship to attend college next year.”

In addition to a $1,000 one-time scholarship paid directly to the educational institution that Marriana will attend, her original drawing will be framed and put on display at Mayfield Junior-Senior High School. Marriana’s drawing will also be made into professional prints and shared with school districts and school bus enthusiasts across the state.

About Leonard Bus Sales

Leonard Bus Sales, Inc. is owned and operated by the Leonard family, a recognized leader in the distribution and support of quality, environmentally-friendly school buses. A third-generation family-owned business, Leonard Bus Sales has been providing cost-saving fleet management services and award-winning customer support for over fifty years. Leonard Bus Sales is a leading distributor of IC Bus brand buses in Upstate New York and distributes Trans Tech Type-A school buses throughout New York. The company operates full-service facilities in Bergen, Deposit, Middletown, Rome, and Saratoga Springs. www.leonardbus.com