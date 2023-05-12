Leonard Bus Sales Names Scholarship Winner in Annual School Bus Art Competition

STILLWATER, N.Y., – Leonard Bus Sales announced today that Cameron Ackerknecht, a senior at Stillwater Central High School is the latest winner in the Leonard Bus Sales A Day in the Life of a School Bus Art Competition. As the winner of the competition, Cameron will receive a $1,000 one-time higher-education scholarship from Leonard Bus Sales for her original artwork depicting a day in the life of a school bus. Cameron plans to pursue her studies in art at the State University of New York at New Paltz this fall. Leonard Bus Sales presented the scholarship to Cameron at Stillwater Central High School on May 9th.

Cameron was joined by her family and representatives from Leonard Bus Sales and the school district. “Education and learning are lifelong endeavors, and the Leonard Bus Sales family is honored to help talented students like Cameron in their ongoing educational pursuits,” said Jon Leonard, President of Leonard Bus Sales. “A Day in the Life of a School Bus Art Competition allows students to share an important aspect of their school day – how they are safely transported to school, home, and scholastic activities on a yellow school bus. Leonard Bus Sales is honored by the trust our school transportation partners place in our company, and we are proud to support students between the many stops along their educational journey.”

Leonard Bus Sales launched its annual art competition to inspire and recognize young artists in high schools across New York State. A Day in the Life of a School Bus Art Competition requires participating juniors and seniors to artistically depict a day in the life of a school bus and select either an IC BusTM, Trans Tech, or GreenPower brand school bus as the subject – the three brands that are sold and supported by Leonard Bus Sales.

According to Cameron, her acrylic painting “A Peaceful Start to Seven Hours of Stress” depicts a bus full of students on their trip to school. The perspective is from of the back of the bus with the students looking forward, likely contemplating what the day holds for them.

In addition to a $1,000 one-time scholarship paid directly to SUNY New Paltz, the original drawing will be framed and put on display at the Stillwater Central School District Transportation Department. Cameron’s drawing will also be made into professional prints and shared with school districts and school bus enthusiasts across the state.

Photos of the scholarship presentation and Cameron’s artwork can be accessed at the following links: Cameron Ackerknecht is pictured with (left) Roman Garasymchuk, Transportation Advisor, Leonard Bus Sales, Inc. and (center) Tom Murphy, Director of Transportation, Stillwater Central Schools during the presentation of Leonard Bus Sales “A Day in the Life of a School Bus” Art Competition Scholarship.

“A Peaceful Start to seven Hours of Stress” in acrylic paints by Cameron Ackerknecht

About Leonard Bus Sales, Inc: It is owned and operated by the Leonard family, a recognized leader in the distribution and support of quality, environmentally friendly school buses. A third-generation family-owned business, Leonard Bus Sales has been providing cost-saving fleet management services and award-winning customer support for over fifty years. Leonard Bus Sales is a leading distributor of IC BusTM brand buses in Upstate New York and distributes Trans Tech Type-A school buses throughout New York. The company operates full-service facilities in Bergen, Deposit, Middletown, Rome, and Saratoga Springs. www.leonardbus.com