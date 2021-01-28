“Let’s Remember Adam” Campaign Marks Anniversary of Adam Ranger’s Death with Monumental School Bus Safety Program Launch

MATTAWA, Ontario — Let’s Remember Adam, in partnership with BusPatrol, proudly announced the launch of BusPatrol’s school bus safety program in Mattawa, Ontario on January 12, 2021. The much-anticipated launch marks a milestone for the Let’s Remember Adam campaign and for all of Ontario as it establishes a new standard for the protection of student safety on our roads by using cloud-based technology to help identify drivers who break the law and hold them accountable.

Pierre Ranger, Chairman of the Let’s Remember Adam campaign was joined by BusPatrol CEO, Jean Souliere; Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and MPP for Nipissing, Vic Fideli; Mattawa Mayor Dean Backer; and North Bay Mayor Al McDonald for the monumental launch which took place virtually on the Let’s Remember Adam Facebook page.

The Town of Mattawa is the first jurisdiction in Ontario to implement BusPatrol’s program which features the use of stop-arm cameras, 180-degree AI cameras and internal cloud-connected safety cameras on all of Mattawa’s school buses. BusPatrol’s safety technology suite can help record illegal school bus passing incidents and securely transmit evidence packages to law enforcement to issue citations. The program has been proven to help keep children safe on their journey to and from school by changing driver behaviour and educating motorists on school bus safety laws.

Today’s launch is of particular significance to the Ranger family and the Mattawa community as January 12 would have been Adam Ranger’s 26th birthday. Adam was struck and killed by a vehicle that failed to stop for his school bus in Mattawa in February 2000.

The Let’s Remember Adam campaign has been spreading Adam’s safety message for over twenty years in an effort to make drivers STOP FOR THE SCHOOL BUS. The BusPatrol program represents an important step towards ensuring no other family suffers such a senseless tragedy.

The full launch announcement including remarks and congratulations can be viewed here: https://fb.watch/3iDPXDgCUO/

Quotes:

“We are proud to stand with Mr. Ranger today announcing such a monumental step to make our roads safer for our children. And we are proud to be the first in Ontario to have partnered with BusPatrol and set a new standard for safety. I sincerely hope to see other jurisdictions follow.”

–Dean Backer, Mayor, Town of Mattawa

“My family and I have been advocating for student safety for nearly twenty years so that no one has to go through what we have. Today would have been my brother Adam’s 26th birthday and I’m so pleased and excited to be announcing the launch of BusPatrol’s program in my home town on this day in particular. On behalf of my family, I would like to thank everyone who helped make this monumental launch happen.”

–Pierre Ranger, Chairman, Let’s Remember Adam

“We’re excited to have announced and launched our SafetyTech on school buses in the Town of Mattawa. Our mission is to make the journey to and from school safer for students, wherever they live. BusPatrol’s safety program changes driver behaviour and creates a culture of awareness around the school bus. Our data has shown that 98% of those who receive a ticket for committing a stop-arm violation do not receive a second one. I look forward to seeing who will be next to take this important step to make Ontario’s roads safer.”

– Jean Souliere, Chief Executive Officer, BusPatrol

About Let’s Remember Adam

Adam Ranger was five years old when he was tragically killed on his way home from school by a driver who failed to stop for the stopped school bus in 2000. In response to this incident, the “Let’s Remember Adam – Stop for the School Bus” initiative was launched in 2004 Since then, the Ranger family continues to spread Adam’s message of school bus and student safety through educational campaigns that raise awareness about stop arm road safety rules and their enforcement. For more information please visit https://www.letsrememberadam.org/

About BusPatrol

BusPatrol is a safety technology company with the mission of making the journey to and from school safer for children. BusPatrol’s safety programs change driver behavior and create a culture of awareness and responsibility around school buses. In addition, they provide accessibility for school districts, and municipalities to modernize their entire school bus fleets by outfitting them with the latest stop-arm, route planning and route execution technology.

For more information on how municipalities in Ontario can implement a stop-arm safety program, please contact info@buspatrol.com or visit www.buspatrol.com.