Lightning eMotors Announces Strategic EV Battery Partnership for Supply of CATL Battery Systems

LOVELAND, Colo., – Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of medium- and heavy-duty specialty commercial electric vehicles for fleets, has reached an agreement to supply battery products produced by Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (“CATL”), a global leader of new energy innovative technologies.

The two-year agreement with CATL distributor Coulomb Solutions, Inc. (CSI) provides Lightning eMotors with additional optionality around form factor. Having several battery size and shape options enables Lightning to address a variety of use cases and better meet customer requirements, which is critical to their goal of providing highly customized zero-emission commercial vehicles.

“CATL has a proven lineup of battery pack configurations that will provide us with additional flexibility for our wide range of medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission commercial electric vehicles,” said Chelsea Ramm, Lightning eMotors’ vice president of global supply chain. “CATL’s mature product portfolio, combined with our existing and ongoing partnerships, provides us with several efficient battery pack options as we work with customers to configure the right vehicles to fit their needs.”

CATL battery products will be available to Lightning in two pack options – a 30 kWh battery and 35 kWh battery – for a total of more than 175 megawatt-hours of battery capacity.

Additionally, Lightning eMotors is working with CATL and CSI to design and install contactor safety switch systems on CATL C- and G-battery packs that will be exclusive to Lightning-eMotors. These switch systems will allow first responders to easily disable the vehicle’s entire EV powertrain in the event of an accident.

Production of vehicles using CATL battery packs is expected to begin in March and will help Lightning eMotors fulfill a wide range of customer orders in 2022.

“This new partnership with CSI providing CATL’s advanced battery systems represents a significant step forward with our battery sourcing plan and provides us with an even greater ability to quickly provide our customers with zero-emission vehicles that meet their expectations,” said Lightning eMotors CEO Tim Reeser. “CATL has established itself as a respected industry leader, and our exclusive safety feature innovations mean Lightning eMotors customers are getting unique and best-in-class vehicles.”

About Lightning eMotors:

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and Class A motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit our website at https://lightningemotors.com.

About Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) is a global leader in new energy technology innovation, committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750. According to SNE Research, in the year 2020, CATL’s EV battery consumption volume ranked No.1 in the world for four consecutive years. CATL also enjoys wide recognition by global OEM partners. To achieve the goal of realizing fossil fuel replacement in stationary and mobile energy systems with highly efficient electrical power systems that are generated through advanced batteries and renewable energy, and promote the integrated innovation of market applications with electrification and intelligentization, CATL maintains continuous innovation in four dimensions including battery chemistry system, structure system, manufacturing system and business models. For more information, please visit https://www.catl.com/en/.

About Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)

CSI provides high quality, proven components to the North American commercial electric vehicle market at wholesale prices. The company’s goal is to enable rapid adoption of electric drive systems in commercial trucks, buses, vans, locomotives and marine applications. As its cornerstone, CSI is the authorized North American distributor of commercial vehicle batteries for CATL, the largest Li-Ion battery designer and manufacturer in the world. CATL’s batteries currently power over 350,000 buses and trucks in daily operation in demanding environments and terrain with some of the largest commercial fleets. CSI also has a line of highly proven accessory components for commercial electric vehicles including battery heating and cooling systems, electric air conditioning compressors, electric cab heaters, electric steering pumps, electric air compressors for braking, accessory inverters and onboard AC and fast DC Chargers. See how CSI is enabling commercial vehicle electrification on our web site at www.coulombsolutions.com.