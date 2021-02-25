Thursday, February 25, 2021
Home Industry Releases Lion Electric to Bring Zero-Emission School Buses to California’s Largest School District
Industry Releases

Lion Electric to Bring Zero-Emission School Buses to California’s Largest School District

MONTREAL, Quebec — Lion Electric (Lion), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it has secured an order for its all-electric school buses from the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). This initial order of 10 LionC school buses, which follows Lion’s recent delivery of all-electric school buses to the Twin Rivers Unified School District in Sacramento, further solidifies Lion’s leadership in zero-emission school buses in California and North America.

“LAUSD is possibly the most well-known school district in the United States, and we are pleased to have been chosen as a key partner in their journey toward zero-emission school bus operations,” said Marc Bedard, CEO and Founder of Lion Electric. “These all-electric buses signify the district’s commitment to improving the local environment and the health of its communities, and we are confident that they will meet and exceed the expectations of the operators and students.”

LAUSD is the second largest school district in the United States, serving over 600,000 students in kindergarten through twelfth grade at over 1,000 schools. The district’s boundaries stretch across 720 square miles and include the City of Los Angeles as well as all or parts of 31 municipalities and several unincorporated regions of Southern California.

Lion collaborated closely with the district in order to ensure its buses met the unique requirements posed by its large and diverse footprint. Each LionC bus purchased has a range of 155 miles on a single charge and incorporates an integrated wheelchair lift. Lion will also provide support and training to LAUSD from its recently opened Experience Center in the region, located in Alhambra, California. The buses are expected to be delivered in spring 2021.

The electric buses were funded in part by the California Energy Commission’s (CEC) School Bus Replacement Program, and Lion collaborated closely with LAUSD to add additional options to the base CEC specification to accommodate the unique needs of its routes. Under the program, Lion was awarded five out of the six available categories after extensive evaluations of EV drive system technical specifications, real-world deployments and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) EV capabilities. The CEC ranked Lion not only as the highest performing manufacturer in its technical evaluation, but also the manufacturer with the most cost-competitive bid.

Over the last decade, Lion has established itself as a leader in the all-electric school bus industry, having delivered over 300 all-electric school buses in North America with over 6 million miles driven since 2016. Lion’s vehicles are distributed and serviced through the company’s network of Experience Centers, including two locations in California along with facilities in New York, Washington, Florida and Arizona.

About Lion Electric

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles all its vehicles’ components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.
Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. For more information visit thelionelectric.com.

Previous articleSafety Vision’s Key to Success: Expansion and Collaboration
Next articleMontana House Bills Aim to Improve School Bus Safety

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

Safety Vision’s Key to Success: Expansion and Collaboration

HOUSTON, Texas — According to Inc.com, less than 1.6% of businesses will survive past their 25th year of business. On top of that, the...
Read more
Industry Releases

IC Bus and Kajeet Expand Partnership to Provide a Comprehensive Wi-Fi Solution

LISLE, Ill. and MCLEAN, Va.— IC Bus, the leading school bus manufacturer and a subsidiary of Navistar, and Kajeet, a leading provider of IoT...
Read more
Industry Releases

Liberty Public Schools Receives $20,000 for Propane-Fueled School Buses

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Missouri Propane Education & Research Council presented Liberty Public Schools a check for $20,000 for its purchase of 10 new...
Read more
Industry Releases

Durham School Services’ Fleet of Buses Begins to Roll Into Fairbanks, Alaska In Preparation for Ten Year Contract, Beginning in August

LISLE, Ill. and FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Durham School Services, a leader in student transportation, announced today that new school buses began arriving in Fairbanks,...
Read more
Industry Releases

Improved Air Quality in Buses and Coaches for Safe and Comfortable Transportation

ESSLINGEN, Germany — Thermal management expert Eberspaecher strives to improve air quality in public transport and coach travel. To make travelling by bus and...
Read more
Industry Releases

PURELL Brand Strongly Positioned to Support Safe Reopening of Schools

AKRON, Ohio — As schools work hard to reopen and maintain in-class learning, GOJO Industries, makers of PURELL brand Hand Sanitizer, is working with...
Read more

Digital Editions

February 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on alternative fuels, the mechanic environment, bus garage upgrades, and more....

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you concerned about the long-term effects frequent cleaning has on your school bus seats and other equipment?
0 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.