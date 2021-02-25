Safety Vision’s Key to Success: Expansion and Collaboration

HOUSTON, Texas — According to Inc.com, less than 1.6% of businesses will survive past their 25th year of business. On top of that, the transportation industry holds some of the lowest success rates in the country, with less than half of businesses surviving even 5 years. But Safety Vision, LLC, a mobile video surveillance provider, is defying all odds and celebrating 28 years of success this February under current ownership of its founder and CEO, Bruce Smith.

From humble beginnings in a one-room apartment in 1993, Safety Vision has evolved into a worldwide provider of mobile video surveillance technology to various transportation industries including Mass Transit, Law Enforcement, First Responders, Student Transportation, EMS, Fire, Armored Vehicles, Refuse, and Trucking to name a few. To meet the demands of worldwide transportation surveillance needs, Safety Vision has developed an additional headquarter office in Latin America.

Throughout their experience, Safety Vision has continued to obtain their market research from the market itself: police officers, bus operators, school bus drivers, first responders, etc. They are constantly developing and improving products based on that exact feedback. These open conversations with clients have allowed the company to expand their offerings past merely cameras and recording devices and into cloud services, artificial intelligence, machine learning, driver scoring, and live look-in.

Here are just a few of examples of their extensive scope of work:

SV Cloud: a cloud-based VSaaS (Video Surveillance as a Service) for storing, administering, and evaluating client video data. Their cloud capabilities include artificial intelligence and machine learning to absorb the client’s typical behaviors and alert them when anomalies take place such as a gunshot or object left behind.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): products that provide visual and audible alerts of imminent danger to drivers on the road such as a pedestrian or cyclist ahead.

Driver Status Monitoring Systems (DSM): products that observe driver habits and note any dangerous behavior such as sleeping at the wheel, texting while driving, or an otherwise distracted driver.

Open Architecture and Application Programming Interface (API): recorders that are capable of integrating with third parties.

IR Thermometers: contact-free thermometers for measuring the temperature of passengers boarding school buses or mass transit vehicles to help screen for COVID or other contagious sicknesses.

Onboard Wi-Fi: installation of mobile Wi-Fi networks on school and mass transit buses to provide the ability to do homework, assignments, work, or for entertainment

Automatic stop-arm violation reporting: a product system that automatically issues citations to vehicles that illegally pass a stopped school bus.

Safety Vision’s collaboration with clients has not just catapulted them into a larger development spectrum but has also allowed them to partner with other companies. In their community, Safety Vision regularly affiliates with Bikes for Tykes, Kids Meals, Toys for Tots, and even offers their warehouse as a sort and distribution center in times of need. Because of their commitment to those around them, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have partnered with Safety Vision by building full lines of buses and trucks with the surveillance equipment installed as a standard. Additionally, their implementation of open architecture has allowed for integration with other VMS’s (video management systems) and the ability to incorporate J1939 data. If desired, they can even deploy client video feeds to third parties through APIs. These groundbreaking relationships, while beneficial for all companies involved, showcase Safety Vision’s number one priority: safety and security for everyone in transportation.

Over the years and for decades ahead, Safety Vision remains persistent by striving for safety for drivers, passengers, cargo, assets, and the vehicles themselves through innovation and communication. Thus, they will continue to maintain and develop long-lasting relationships with clients, OEMs, and others throughout the industry. They are grateful for 28 years in the business and look forward to many more to come.

About Safety Vision, LLC

Safety Vision is among the most recognized vendors of mobile video surveillance products in North America and continually enhances vehicular safety in both the private and public sectors. Safety Vision’s product offering includes digital video recorders, network video recorders, hybrid video recorders, analog and IP cameras, rear vision cameras, as well as a suite of intuitive software. Safety Vision prides itself on its forward-thinking ideology, comprehensive solutions, extensive client list, and proven results. For more information, please go to http://www.safetyvision.com.