Long Island Transportation Companies Huntington Coach Corp, Huntington Coach LLC, Hendrickson Bus, Dell Transportation To Join The Beacon Mobility Family

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. – Today, Beacon Mobility announced three Long Island-based transportation companies, Huntington Coach Corp, Huntington Coach LLC, Hendrickson Bus and Dell Transportation, are joining Beacon Mobility. Together, these companies provide school bus and special education transportation to 25 school districts on Long Island.

Huntington Coach Corp, Huntington Coach LLC, Hendrickson Bus and Dell Transportation operate a combined fleet of approximately 1,000 buses and vans. Their school buses and special education vans are operated by a qualified team of over 1,000 employees that will continue to service families and communities for a variety of transportation needs, ranging from school pick up and drop off to sporting events and other extracurricular activities.

“We are pleased to expand our footprint on Long Island by welcoming three outstanding and distinguished new companies to join the growing Beacon Mobility family,” said Judith Crawford, CEO of Beacon Mobility. “Huntington Coach Corp, Huntington Coach LLC, Hendrickson Bus and Dell Transportation have been faithfully serving the transportation needs of Long Island communities for nearly 100 years and we look forward to expanding our fleet and adding over 1,000 new drivers and employees to our team as we continue our mission to serve all the transportation needs of our communities.”

“There is nothing more important than serving the needs of our students, families and schools to ensure kids are transported safety to and from their daily obligations, and we are proud to join forces with Beacon Mobility to continue this important work,” said Brendan Clifford, Vice President of Operations. “For many decades, our loyal employees and team members have fulfilled our daily mission to support Long Island communities and we are confident that the future is bright for all with Beacon Mobility.”

Over the past several months, Beacon Mobility has welcomed several new companies into their rapidly growing transportation network in New England, New York and across the country. With the addition of these four Long Island-based companies, Beacon Mobility has acquired 20 companies nationwide.

About Huntington Coach Corp/Huntington Coach LLC /Hendrickson Bus: The Family of Companies have been a leading force in the student transportation and logistics industry since 1927. In the time since it has grown from a single bus to a fleet of over 900 vehicles. Huntington Coach provides its services to 11 school districts around Long Island.

About Dell Transportation: Founded in 1956, Dell Transportation began operating as a limousine transportation company in Port Washington, N.Y. and now family-owned and operated as a school transportation company. For generations, Dell has serviced nursey schools, primary schools and has expanded to school districts on the north shore of Nassau County. Dell has emerged as a leading provider of school transportation and has grown to purchase other companies, including for van service, and has earned nation recognitions for their company’s achievements in safety, driver safety and business practice. Dell Transportation currently serves 14 school districts and provides transportation services for several camps and private schools.

About Beacon Mobility: Mobility is a growing family of transportation companies committed to serving the diverse needs of their customers. Now operating 20 local brands in 21 states, their experienced, compassionate, and dedicated team takes pride in their ability to create customized, mobility-based solutions that empower people to get where they need to go. To learn more, visit: https://gobeacon.com/