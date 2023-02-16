Michigan School Bus Strikes, Kills Middle School Student

Franklin, Michigan, is mourning the death of 12-year-old Jacob Dawson-Escobedo, who was fatally struck by a school bus.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred at approximately 2:50 p.m. and was reported as a pedestrian fatality involving a school bus .

The school district released a statement announcing the incident. “There is no tragedy more awful than that of losing a child,” wrote superintendent John Dignan.

The Wayne Police Department stated an active investigation is ongoing and asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Lt. Robert Amore.

A GoFundMe campaign to assist Dawson-Escobedo’s family with funeral expenses had raised over $20,00 as of Thursday.

The school district is providing support teams and offering assistance for students and staff as needed.

