Friday, February 17, 2023
HomeSafetyMichigan School Bus Strikes, Kills Middle School Student
NewsSafety

Michigan School Bus Strikes, Kills Middle School Student

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

Franklin, Michigan, is mourning the death of 12-year-old Jacob Dawson-Escobedo, who was fatally struck by a school bus.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred at approximately 2:50 p.m. and was reported as a pedestrian fatality involving a school bus .

The school district released a statement announcing the incident. “There is no tragedy more awful than that of losing a child,” wrote superintendent John Dignan.

The Wayne Police Department stated an active investigation is ongoing and asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Lt. Robert Amore.

A GoFundMe campaign to assist Dawson-Escobedo’s family with funeral expenses had raised over $20,00 as of Thursday.

The school district is providing support teams and offering assistance for students and staff as needed.

Related: Round Up: Separate School Bus Incidents in New York
Related: Minnesota School Bus Driver Runs Over Student’s Legs
Related: 13-Year-Old Hit, Killed While Waiting for School Bus
Related: Michigan School Bus Driver Rescues Toddler

Previous article
Long Island Transportation Companies Huntington Coach Corp, Huntington Coach LLC, Hendrickson Bus, Dell Transportation To Join The Beacon Mobility Family
Next article
New York Administrator Wins National Superintendent of the Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

February 2023

Learn more about student transportation staff and rider safety in the latest issue! Read articles on securing school bus...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Have you had to get creative with your operation’s routing due to the school bus driver shortage?
93 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.