Micro Bird To Manufacture Small and Midsize Buses in Plattsburgh, NY

DRUMMONDVILLE, Canada- Micro Bird, a joint venture between Blue Bird Corporation and Girardin, will be expanding its manufacturing operations in Plattsburgh, NY. The company has confirmed the purchase of the Nova Bus facility on Banker Road, where it plans to build both electric and non-electric versions of its current bus products. Nova Bus is set to cease operations in Plattsburgh next year. This investment is part of a growth strategy to double production capacity and better meet the sustained and growing demand for its products, which are known for their superior quality, durability and value. This will also provide a considerable growth opportunity for the Blue Bird brand and its well established and reputable North American dealer network.

Eric Boulé, Micro Bird’s President and CEO, said, “We are very excited to begin this new chapter by expanding our operations in Plattsburgh, and by creating high quality job opportunities for our future colleagues. This investment confirms Micro Bird’s position as a leading manufacturer in the North American bus industry. We are also grateful for the strong cooperation and support from the Nova Bus leadership team and representatives from the state of New York, Clinton County, and the Town of Plattsburgh. “

Micro Bird ‘s investment in capital expenditure and training will create more than 350

full-time jobs over the next several years. This project is supported by the Empire State Development with nearly $10 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits and a $2.5 million capital grant from the North Country Regional Economic

Development Council.

“When Nova Bus announced they would cease operations at their Plattsburgh facility, I

immediately contacted company leadership and strongly advocated for solutions that

would capitalize on the current workforce and existing supply chain,” Governor Hochul

said. “Today, I am proud to welcome Micro Bird which we recruited to the North

Country where they can take advantage of our top talent, a thriving transportation

cluster and the major investments we have made across the region. New York’s

manufacturing sector is in the midst of a major renaissance and is a major driver of our

economy I look forward to a long and successful future for Micro Bird in New York

State.”

Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “This Thanksgiving we have a little extra to

be grateful for in Plattsburgh thanks to Micro Bird’s fantastic investment to take over the former Nova Bus manufacturing facility. I called Nova Bus’s top leadership to urge them to do the right thing and find a new owner in the transportation lane to take over this plant, and I’m thrilled that Micro Bird is stepping up to start manufacturing operations keeping hundreds of good-paying jobs here in Clinton County. This will keep the North Country economy’s wheels in motion and provide good-paying job opportunities for hundreds in the Plattsburgh area. America’s buses will continue to be stamped ‘Made in Upstate NY’ courtesy of the world-class Plattsburgh workforce. I am grateful for Governor Hochul for her partnership and leadership in helping drive this deal to ensure Upstate NY remains a leader in transportation manufacturing.”

Nova Bus President Mr. Paul Le Houillier said, “From our earliest discussions with

Micro Bird, it was clear that they were the right partner with a similar manufacturing

profile who would benefit from Nova Bus’s skilled employees and the cluster of

suppliers in the Plattsburgh area. Choosing Micro Bird quickly became a win-win

choice. We are thrilled to have concluded an agreement with a company that will carry

forward the manufacturing footprint in the region for years to come and who will benefit from the same unwavering support we have received from both the Plattsburgh

community and the New York State.”

Micro Bird will progressively be hiring the skilled and experienced employees currently

working at Nova Bus Plattsburgh, building on the culture of excellence put in place by

Nova Bus. A close collaboration with Nova Bus has been established to ensure a

seamless transition. Site preparation will begin in January, including hiring of

employees. Start of production is scheduled for the Summer of 2025.

About Micro Bird

A joint venture between Girardin and Blue Bird, Micro Bird specializes in the design,

assembly and distribution of school and commercial buses, as well as electric motors,

through its subsidiary Ecotuned Technologies. Headquartered in Drummondville, the

company employs over 600 people. Manufacturing over 3,000 buses per year from its

Drummondville plant, Micro Bird is the largest bus manufacturer in Canada and an

established and respected leader across North America.

